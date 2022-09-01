Skip to main content

Saints' Marcus Maye Arrested in New Orleans

The Saints secondary takes another hit this week, as Marcus Maye was arrested on Thursday morning.

The plot thickens in New Orleans for the Saints. According to a Thursday afternoon report by Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football, safety Marcus Maye was arrested on Thursday morning for aggravated assault with a firearm. No further details are known at this time. 

Maye, who was not spotted at practice on Thursday, already had a hearing pushed back to Nov. 21 from his February 2021 DUI arrest. This is far from ideal for the Saints secondary, who just traded away C.J. Gardner-Johnson to the Eagles on Tuesday. Maye signed a three-year contract worth up to $28.5 million with the Saints this offseason, and was looking strong in training camp to be the starter alongside Tyrann Mathieu.

According to Louisiana legislature, here's the definition of aggravated assault with a firearm. You can read up more on it here.

A. Aggravated assault with a firearm is an assault committed with a firearm.
B. For the purposes of this Section, "firearm" is defined as an instrument used in the propulsion of shot, shell, or bullets by the action of gunpowder exploded within it.
C. Whoever commits an aggravated assault with a firearm shall be fined not more than ten thousand dollars or imprisoned for not more than ten years, with or without hard labor, or both.

The Saints are set to have a few days off after practice on Thursday. We'll see what this means for Week 1, and what the NFL will ultimately do under the personal conduct policy.

UPDATE: CBS Sports Senior NFL Insider Josina Anderson put out on her Twitter a statement from Eric Hessler, Maye's New Orleans attorney. 

“Marcus vehemently denies the allegation from a motor vehicle incident, and looks forward to defending himself when all the facts come out.”

Again, we'll have to see how this plays out.

