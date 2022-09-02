Saints, NFC, AFC, and Super Bowl Predictions

The 2022 NFL season is finally here. Defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams will host the Buffalo Bills on Thursday night to kick off week one of NFL action. The New Orleans Saints start their regular season off with a road trip to face the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday afternoon.

New Orleans is coming off an injury-ravaged 9-8 campaign in 2021, missing the playoffs for the first time since 2016. Atlanta is coming off a 7-10 season, they're fourth consecutive losing record. While the Falcons look like a team in full rebuilding mode, the Saints added pieces this offseason that again make them an NFC contender in some eyes.

Here are my team predictions for the 2022 NFL season:

(* = playoff team)

AFC EAST

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) against the New England Patriots. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports

Buffalo Bills* New England Patriots Miami Dolphins New York Jets

The Bills have won this division for the last two years and are heavy favorites to do so again. Buffalo has one of the league's most complete rosters, but has tasted postseason disappointment in 2020 and 2021. They are still one of the favorites in a loaded AFC to go to the Super Bowl.

The Jets look much improved on paper, but their young roster will probably have to endure a season of growing pains. Miami added tons of speed this offseason, but are dealing with quarterback questions and injuries in their secondary.

New England is led by one of the greatest coaches of all time, but there’s a significant talent gap between themselves and the Bills.

AFC NORTH

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) throws against the Baltimore Ravens. Kareem Elgazzar/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK

Cincinnati Bengals* Baltimore Ravens* Cleveland Browns Pittsburgh Steelers

I don't understand the offseason disrespect for the Cincinnati Bengals. They're a young roster that came of age down the stretch to catch fire in the playoffs. This offseason, they shored up an offensive line that nearly got QB Joe Burrow killed. Cincinnati has perhaps the league's best wideouts, a dynamic back in Joe Mixon, a disruptive front seven on defense, and one of the NFL's best quarterbacks. It wouldn't shock me if the Bengals ran away with this division.

Baltimore seems the most likely team to challenge Cincinnati in the division. Lamar Jackson is a human cheat-code with his legs and the Ravens look healthy at cornerback and running back after injuries depleted those spots in 2021. With coach John Harbaugh and a rugged defense, the Ravens will be in every game.

Cleveland has the defense and running back talent to challenge for a playoff spot if they can keep their heads above water until their quarterback returns from an 11-game suspension. Pittsburgh has a couple of the game’s best young stars, but an awful offensive line and talent deficiencies throughout the roster. However, a team coached by Mike Tomlin can never be ruled out of any game.

AFC SOUTH

Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (28) runs the ball while Tennessee Titans linebackers Harold Landry (58) and Monty Rice (56) defend. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY

Indianapolis Colts* Tennessee Titans Jacksonville Jaguars Houston Texans

The addition of QB Matt Ryan should get a talented Colts team over the playoff hump. Indianapolis has one of the best backs in the game, a strong defense, and an underrated wideout in Michael Pittman. Coach Mike Vrabel, RB Derrick Henry, and a physical defense make the Titans a dangerous foe for anyone. However, recent injuries and a rebuilding receiving corps could cause this team to take a step back.

Look for major improvements from Jacksonville behind new coach Doug Pederson and QB Trevor Lawrence. The Jaguars simply don't have enough talent yet to be consistently competitive. It's the same story in Houston, where the Texans have some intriguing players, but are in the midst of a major rebuild.

AFC WEST

Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) throws a pass against the Kansas City Chiefs. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Los Angeles Chargers* Kansas City Chiefs* Denver Broncos* Las Vegas Raiders

This might be the NFL's wildest division in 2021, reminiscent of the AFC West wars from the 1980s and 1990s. The Raiders have offensive weapons and a disruptive defensive front, but major questions in the secondary. We’ll see if Josh McDaniels has learned anything from his failed stint as head coach of the Broncos from 2009 to 2010.

The Broncos look to have finally found a quarterback in Russell Wilson, but have questions at linebacker and a first-time head coach. Kansas City still has one of the league's most imaginative offenses, QB Patrick Mahomes, TE Travis Kelce, and coach Andy Reid. However, the Chiefs have a completely new receiving corps and a porous defense.

My pick for the West is the Chargers, who have a roster worthy of a Super Bowl contender. Baffling game-time decisions and performances are always a question with this franchise, but an explosive offense led by QB Justin Herbert and an underrated defense make them a legitimate threat.

Division Winners: Bills, Bengals, Chargers, Colts

Wild Cards: Chiefs, Ravens, Broncos

NFC EAST

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons (11) rushes Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1). Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Philadelphia Eagles* Dallas Cowboys* Washington Commanders New York Giants

Philadelphia QB Jalen Hurts is a great runner, but needs to take the next step as a passer for this team to have legitimate title aspirations. Otherwise, the Eagles have as much combined offensive and defensive talent as anyone in the league.

Dallas has the star power, no question. Receivers CeeDee Lamb and Michael Gallup are dangerous, QB Dak Prescott will light teams up, and three top defenders in Micah Parsons, Trevon Diggs, and DeMarcus Lawrence should make the Cowboys a playoff contender. Injuries on the offensive line and head-scratching performances by players (and coaches) will continue to hold them back.

Washington has a deadly defensive line and two terrific receivers in Terry McLaurin and Jahan Dotson. The Commanders will come up short because of overall talent and continued inconsistencies from QB Carson Wentz.

The Giants have the makings of a good defense and athleticism on offense, but an awful offensive line and QB Daniel Jones will cause another tumble to the bottom of the division.

NFC NORTH

Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) stiff arms Minnesota Vikings safety Camryn Bynum (43). Samantha Madar/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin / USA TODAY NETWORK

Green Bay Packers* Minnesota Vikings Detroit Lions Chicago Bears

Chicago has an awful roster that will probably cause them to ‘‘compete’’ for the top overall draft choice in 2023. Don't be surprised if the Lions make a run at an overrated Minnesota team for second place in the division. Detroit is building a strong defense and plays hard-nosed football on offense despite a lack of talent there.

The Vikings have top-flight talent in wideouts Justin Jefferson and Adam Thielen, RB Dalvin Cook, improved overall defense and offensive line, and another potential star in Irv Smith Jr. Minnesota will be held back because of their lack of depth and wildly inconsistent play from QB Kirk Cousins in big games.

As long as the Packers have QB Aaron Rodgers, they'll continue to be favorites in the league. Green Bay is also supported by a terrific defense and an outstanding two-headed rushing attack.

NFC WEST

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) throws a pass against the San Francisco 49ers during the NFC Championship Game. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Los Angeles Rams* San Francisco 49ers* Arizona Cardinals Seattle Seahawks

The Rams are just as good on paper as the 2021 version that won the Super Bowl. There is some question about their offensive line, defensive depth, and health of their running backs. However, QB Matt Stafford, an outstanding crew of receivers, and dominant defensive stars make them a prohibitive NFC favorite again.

The only question I have about a powerful San Francisco roster is at quarterback, where second-year Trey Lance has been handed the reigns. Don't be shocked if Jimmy Garoppolo is back behind center by mid-season. Otherwise, the 49ers are legitimate championship threats.

The Cardinals are hurt by six-game suspension of WR DeAndre Hopkins, but QB Kyler Murray still has plenty of weapons in Marquise Brown, Rondale Moore, A.J. Green, and Zach Ertz. Arizona will be more held back by a lack of a running game, youth in their secondary, and lack of depth on their defensive front. This is a team that can make a championship run just as easily as they can miss the playoffs altogether.

After over a decade of consistent playoff contention, Seattle is in full rebuilding mode and is a mess at quarterback.

NFC SOUTH

New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan (94) sacks Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) and forces a fumble the ball. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

New Orleans Saints (12-5)* Tampa Bay Buccaneers (11-6)* Carolina Panthers (7-10) Atlanta Falcons (4-13)

Atlanta may be among the league's least talented teams. I see them fighting it out with the Bears, Seahawks, Giants, and Texans for the top overall pick in 2023. Carolina has a lot of underrated talent and could even make a run for a wild card berth. However, uncertainty on the sidelines could lead to a slow start and an early season coaching change before it comes together.

Tampa Bay and New Orleans will be fighting it out for the division lead, and one of the top spots in the conference, all season. The Buccaneers still have Tom Brady, a deep core of receivers, an underrated running game, and an outstanding defense.

Tampa Bay has also been ravaged at the interior offensive line this offseason, the well-known key to defeating Brady. They also don't have the depth we're accustomed to seeing on the defensive line. A week 2 matchup between the Saints and Buccaneers will be a great barometer for both squads.

New Orleans replaced retired coach Sean Payton this offseason, while Jameis Winston is in his second season as the successor to the legendary Drew Brees. The Saints also have concerns about depth along the offensive line and at linebacker, with injuries in the secondary raising potential issues.

Winston, who missed the last 10 games of 2021 with a knee injury, will benefit from the return of All-Pro WR Michael Thomas and the offseason additions of Jarvis Landry and first-round pick Chris Olave. The Saints also have Alvin Kamara, the most versatile running back in the league.

New Orleans is expected to have one of the best defenses in the league. A defensive line led by ends Cam Jordan and Marcus Davenport causes consistent disruption. Demario Davis is among the best linebackers in the NFL. A deep secondary, led by CB Marshon Lattimore, is capable of shutting down the league's best receivers.

Division Winners: Saints, Rams, Packers, Eagles

Wild Cards: Buccaneers, 49ers, Cowboys

Nov 4, 2018; New Orleans Saints receiver Michael Thomas (13) hauls in a touchdown catch against the Los Angeles Rams. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

AFC Championship: Bengals over Bills

NFC Championship: Saints over Rams

SUPER BOWL LVII (Glendale, AZ)

Saints vs. Bengals

Oct 3, 2021; New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston (2) calls for the ball while offensive guard Andrus Peat (75) looks on. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

After winning a shootout in the AFC Championship game, the Bengals prove that 2021 wasn't a fluke. The Saints exact a small measure of revenge for getting robbed in the 2019 NFC title game by overcoming the Rams at home. Winston proves all his detractors wrong by showing that he is a championship quarterback.

Joe Burrow, WR Ja'Marr Chase, and the Cincinnati receivers will have their moments. However, the Saints are built for dealing with deep receiving units and have a fearsome pass rush to keep pressure on Burrow. Offensively, few teams have the athletes to match Kamara, and a questionable Bengals secondary is repeatedly beat by Winston, Thomas, Landry, and Olave.

Cincinnati battles all evening, and even takes a fourth quarter lead. However, Winston silences all critics with a stirring fourth quarter scoring drive to take home the MVP and gives New Orleans their second Super Bowl championship.

Saints 30, Bengals 24

Read More Saints News