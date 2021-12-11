Saints Defensive End Cam Jordan Tweets on his Game Status Versus Jets

Cam Jordan announced his game status against the New York Jets.

The New Orleans Saints will be without starting defensive end Cam Jordan against the New York Jets. Jordan posted on social media that "The squad prob[ably is] at the airport — meaning about the leave for New York, and he remains at home on the COVID-19 reserve list.

Cam is a warrior on defense and had a 172-game playing streak. You will have to believe it is agonizing for him to stay in New Orleans instead making the jaunt to the Big Apple.

Jordan told WWL's Mike Hoss that he felt fine earlier in the week. The star defensive end would have been able to play provided two negative COVID-19 tests within 24 hours apart. Since he did not make the trip, its a possibility that a test may have been positive or that New Orleans decided to make a go without Jordan. Either way, it will hurt the Saints' pass rush.

Marcus Davenport will return to game action in New York to aid the Saints' short-handed pass rush. New Orleans recorded one sack in against the Dallas Cowboys in a Week-13 defeat.

The team has not released information on Mark Ingram's game status.

Read More Saints News Coverage