Saints Saturday Roster Moves: Gardner-Johnson IR News, Practice Squad Elevations for Jets Game

The New Orleans Saints (5-7) roster moves ahead of their Week 14 contest versus the New York Jets (3-9).

Saints beat reporter Nick Underhill reports the team had several roster moves on Saturday.

Oct 31, 2021; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson (22) intercepts Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) during the first half at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

THE RETURN OF CEEDY DUCE

The biggest news involves re-activating defensive back Chauncey Gardner-Johnson off injured reserve in time to play on Sunday afternoon. Ceedy Duce is ready to take a bite out of the Big Apple and give New Orleans the missing tight coverage and pesky play since his Week 9 injury.

Gardner-Johnson has been out of the lineup since injuring his toe in Atlanta's 27-25 loss.

Credit:© George Walker IV / Tennessean.com / USA TODAY NETWORK

PRACTICE SQUAD ELEVATIONS

Other transactions involved elevating guard James Carpenter, linebacker Chase Hansen, wide receiver Kevin White, wide receiver Easop Winston, and tight end Ethan Wolf from the team's practice squad.

White and Winston will assist the depleted wide receiver corps with only Tre'Quan Smith, Marquez Callaway, and Kenny Stills, who were healthy for the Jets game.

Easop Winston will share duties returning punts and kickoffs. Kevin White has demonstrated the ability to separate at times; unfortunately, he's dropped several critical passes. Stills has had untimely pass drops as well this season. He was released at the top of the Week 14 before Ty Montgomery (COVID-19) and Deonte Harris (3-game suspension) were listed as OUT of the Jets tilt.

Linebacker Pete Werner is out, and Chase Hansen will be available for special teams' action.

SAINTS-JETS GAME NOTES

The Saints (5-7) will battle the Jets (3-9) at MetLife Stadium on Dec. 12 at 12:00 PM CT.

The game will be regionally televised on CBS.

The Saints hope to improve their record to 6-7 and even up their interconference mark on the season at 2 -2.

During Sean Payton’s 15-year tenure as coach, the Saints are 40-30 in the last five games of the regular season as they enter a similar stretch run.

The Saints and Jets have met 13 times, with New Orleans leading the series 7-6.

The Saints are 4-3 vs. the Jets on the road.

Sean Payton has posted a 157-96 overall record (.621), including a 9-8 postseason mark after the franchise had won only one playoff game prior to his arrival in 2006.

Robert Saleh was named the head coach of the New York Jets on Jan. 19, 2021. Now in his 17th season coaching in the NFL.

LB Demario Davis was a third round draft pick of the Jets in 2012 and played there from 2012-15 and in 2017.

QB Trevor Siemian and WR Ty Montgomery played for the Jets in 2019

RB Mark Ingram II was born in Hackensack, N.J.

.S Malcolm Jenkins prepped at Piscataway (N.J.) HS and was a teammate of Jets wide receivers coach Miles Austin with the Eagles in 2015.

LAST MEETING: Saints 31, New York Jets 19; December 17, 2017 @ Mercedes Benz Superdome in New Orleans, LA.

