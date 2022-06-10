Three weeks of Saints OTAs are in the books, so what have we learned about Dennis Allen's team?

Thursday officially wrapped up a three-week period of OTAs for the Saints, and they'll be back at it next week with a mandatory three-day minicamp. We've been able to see three practices from New Orleans, and here's what we've learned about Dennis Allen's team thus far.

VETERAN IMPACT: The Saints have brought in several key veterans this offseason, and two of the main ones in Tyrann Mathieu and Jarvis Landry are as advertised. Marcus Maye is a player who's only seen more action as OTAs have progressed, and he's getting up to speed from his Achilles injury last year.

It's not just the new guys who are making a difference, as the return of Jameis Winston so early and his participation in practice has been one the best storylines to emerge for the Saints. Many took a 'noticeable limp' in the wrong context, and those who follow this team and have seen him up close know better.

This will be a very different year in terms of locker room leadership with the losses of Malcolm Jenkins and Terron Armstead, but the Saints look like a team that have the answers. We'll see more of this as we get further along.

ROOKIE GROWTH: You always want to see growth from the rookie class, and the team's top three picks of Chris Olave, Trevor Penning, and Alontae Taylor are shining examples of it. They've come a long way in such a short time, and it's a great sign of future things to come.

Olave has demonstrated an affinity for being a pro, frequently trying to ask Jameis Winston about what he likes, where to be, and how to get better. Penning has learned a tremendous bit in the first several weeks, especially in the sense that he's been 'thrown into the fire'. It's far from perfect, but seems to improving in the right direction.

As for Taylor, the DB room has been his best friend. He was very quick to point on the willingness of others to help him out and teach him, something that only delivers the best type of results on the field. He's doing this without Marshon Lattimore and Bradley Roby in the room, mind you.

UNDER THE RADAR PLAYERS: Bryce Thompson is one of the many players who have made a strong impact just several weeks into things. Lucas Krull is someone who shined at rookie minicamp and then had a great practice to close out OTAs. He has a great opportunity to move up the depth chart, and we'll just have to see if he can keep putting things together.

Another undrafted player that looks favorable early is Abram Smith. He's been pretty solid, and has a great outlook if he can keep it going. We don't expect Tony Jones Jr. and Dwayne Washington to not give him a great fight.

There was some strong buzz when the team landed Kirk Merritt as a reserve/future player in the offseason, and he finished with another strong practice. He's getting gunner work too, and he'll be one to watch at training camp.

Kaden Elliss is another player that has looked strong in the early stages. He's flashed better pass coverage over the weeks and has looked more comfortable out there. He's known more for his role on special teams, but obviously served a good bit as the starting strongside linebacker in base formation.

NO PAYTON? NO PROBLEM: Dennis Allen has a lot on his plate this season and giant shoes to fill, but that doesn't seem to be intimidating to him. From what we've seen so far, the coaching staff is operating well together under Allen. Most of this early stuff until we get to training camp is laying the foundation, and Allen is doing just that with the help of his assistants.

SPECIAL TEAMS MATTER: A lot of the early work in OTAs is centered around special teams and the fundamentals there. We see a lot of the drills go on, and there's still things to pay attention to.

How this roster ultimately gets constructed is going to depend heavily on special teams play. At least 10 players will be in key roles between the kickoff, kick return, punt return, and field goal/extra point teams. It's hardly a sexy position to talk about, but the competition is only going to get bigger from here.

Let's also not forget the biggest thing that can happen for this group, which is getting Wil Lutz back in the lineup.

MINICAMP EXPECTATIONS: Dennis Allen said that he expects all players to be in attendance for the team's three-day minicamp. There are no excused absences, as of now. This will be a huge point of reference if players like Michael Thomas and Taysom Hill are around. We've been missing James Hurst, Payton Turner, and Marcus Davenport as well, while most of the other veterans haven't been around since it was a voluntary session.

The Saints will at it for three straight days starting on Tuesday, June 14. Be sure to keep it here with all the latest and greatest from Airline Drive.

