Jarvis Landry is heading to injured reserve, effectively ending his Saints season. Kirk Merritt has been signed from the practice squad in a corresponding move.

The Saints are placing Jarvis Landry on injured reserve Thursday. Kirk Merritt is being signed to the team's active roster from the practice squad, according to his agent Mike McCartney.

It's been a tough season for Landry, as he'll finish out with just 272 yards and a touchdown on 25 receptions in his 9 games played in 2022. Landry battled back from an ankle injury that he suffered against the Panthers early in the season, suffered a setback, and then returned to action. He was ruled out for Week 16's matchup against the Browns on the team's final injury report due to an ankle injury.

Landry, who turned 30 at the end of November, is set to become an unrestricted free agent in March.

Read More Saints News