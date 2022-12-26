Game Balls From Saints Christmas Eve Win Over Browns

New Orleans overcame a bitter winter storm and the Browns to gift themselves a Christmas Eve victory. Here were their top performers from the gutsy win.

Battling inclement weather and the Cleveland Browns, the New Orleans Saints pulled out a 17-10 road win on Saturday. Both teams were affected by bitter cold, minus double-digit wind chills, high winds, and slick field conditions in a war of attrition.

Receivers from each team had troubles with drops. Tipped passes on both sides caused interceptions that led to short field touchdowns. Otherwise, the game came down to a battle of field position and the ability to stop the run.

Saints QB Andy Dalton made smart decisions with the football. Undrafted rookie WR Rashid Shaheed was the most efficient receiver on either side. Shaheed caught 4 of 5 targets for 41 yards, including two key second half catches to set up touchdowns.

Weather forced this game to be won or lost with an old-school style. The Saints defensive line held their own. They kept the physical Browns rushing attack from taking over the game and did a nice job of pressuring QB Deshaun Watson.

It was an ugly affair, but New Orleans showed strong character in adverse conditions. Here were their strongest performances.

Kaden Elliss, LB

New Orleans Saints linebacker Kaden Elliss (55) holds Cleveland Browns receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) to a short reception. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports

If the Saints were going to win, it was expected that their linebackers would have to come up big against Cleveland RBs Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt. Pro Bowler Demario Davis had a solid outing, but even he was outshined by Elliss, a 2019 seventh-round draft choice.

With Pete Werner again sidelined by injury, Elliss was instrumental in containing the Browns running game. He and Davis were also in coverage, preventing Chubb or Hunt from being factors on check-downs or screens.

Elliss had seven tackles, including one for loss. Just as importantly, he filled rushing lanes or got penetration to force Chubb to alter his runs and allowed other defenders to shut him down.

A free agent at the end of the year, Elliss has played at such a high level over the last six weeks and should be a top offseason priority. On Saturday, his thunderous collisions with Chubb and Hunt set the tone for the entire defense.

Alvin Kamara, RB

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (41) runs the ball against the Cleveland Browns. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports

Kamara powered his way through the Cleveland defense for a 4-yard touchdown run that gave the Saints a 17-10 lead late in the third quarter. It turned out to be the game-winning score, but was also a record-setting play for the 27-year-old Kamara.

The touchdown marked the 72nd of Kamara's six-year career. It tied him with WR Marques Colston for the all-time lead in franchise history.

Kamara also had 76 rushing yards on the day and added two receptions for 34 yards. His 110 yards from scrimmage were the highest of any player on either side.

Kamara is most dangerous in space, but most of his rushing yardage came between the tackles because of the field conditions. Even on lousy footing, Kamara flashed his game-breaking ability with a 29-yard fourth quarter reception.

The catch didn't set up a score, but it converted a key third down, helped take valuable time off the clock, and flipped vital field position. It was also the longest play of the game from either team.

The tough and effective runs of Kamara and Taysom Hill helped give a New Orleans offense life despite the weather and the absence of injured wideouts Chris Olave and Jarvis Landry.

Carl Granderson, DE

Saints DE Carl Granderson (96) applies pressure to Browns QB Deshaun Watson (4). Credit: Cleveland.com

Granderson sacked Browns QB Deshaun Watson a fourth-and-10 from the New Orleans 15-yard line with 26 seconds left to seal the win. On the play, Granderson actually dropped into zone coverage to ''spy'' Watson, then broke on the mobile quarterback with blinding speed when he scrambled out of the pocket to end the game.

The sack was the fourth by the Saints defense and was the biggest defensive play of the game. However, Granderson was a difference maker all afternoon for a defensive line that played well as a unit.

The 26-year-old defensive end had seven tackles on the day, including a sack, two stops for loss, and three pressures. He forced Watson into hurried throws in key moments and teamed with Elliss on three stuffs of Chubb to set up third down situations.

Granderson has been an underrated defender for much of the year, but came up biggest against a highly regarded Browns offensive line.

Saints Offensive Line

New Orleans Saints center Erik McCoy (78) and guard Calvin Throckmorton (76). Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

New Orleans came into the contest without injured RG Cesar Ruiz. On their second drive, they lost LG Andrus Peat for the game. The short-handed unit responded by bullying the Browns defensive line all afternoon.

Tackles Ryan Ramczyk and James Hurst, C Erik McCoy, and backup guards Calvin Throckmorton and Josh Andrews dictated the pace of the game. They were aided greatly by the lead blocking of FB Adam Prentice, tight ends Juwan Johnson and Adam Trautman, and the addition of rookie OT Trevor Penning on jumbo packages.

Andy Dalton attempted 15 passes, but Cleveland did not record a sack or even register a single quarterback hit on the day. Pro Bowl DE Myles Garrett was held to just three tackles, all of them beyond the line of scrimmage. Saints runners were stopped for a loss just once in 39 rushing attempts.

Cutback runs were mostly nullified by the field conditions. New Orleans merely pushed the Browns defensive line off the ball. The team rushed for 152 yards, with 132 coming from Taysom Hill and Alvin Kamara.

It was no secret what the Saints were going to do on most plays. On several snaps, Kamara and Hill lined up together in a modified, old-school, Single-Wing formation. The two averaged 4.6 yards per rush and scored twice with their offensive line paving the way.

This was a gritty and resilient victory by a Saints team still in contention for the NFC South. It's the kind of character they'll have to carry over to a Week 17 battle against the 13-2 Philadelphia Eagles.

