    January 2, 2022
    Saints Fantasy Football: Start 'em or Sit 'em in Week 17

    Saints Fantasy Football's Start 'em or Sit' em for Week 17's fantasy advice regarding members of the Black and Gold.
    Saints Fantasy Football: Start 'em or Sit' em returns for the 2021 Season as I provide you with weekly advice regarding members of the Black and Gold.

    Follow along throughout the year to dominate your fantasy leagues and earn bragging rights at home, in the office, or amongst your friends!

    Start 'em: Saints DEF/ST (Ranked 10th Among DEF/ST in 2021-22 Fantasy Football)

    USATSI_17416916_168388561_lowres

    The New Orleans Saints defense has been one of the best in the entire league this season and the main reason the Black and Gold remain in the playoff hunt.

    Last week, without Demario Davis, Kwon Alexander and Malcolm Jenkins the New Orleans defense surrendered just 13 points to the Dolphins (Miami's Defense scored on a pick-six) and looked like they were on a mission.

    In Week 17, New Orleans face a must win situation if they want to make they playoffs. The defense will have to lead the way yet again and this time against a struggling Carolina Panthers offense without an identity. 

    It is unknown who will start at quarterback for the Panthers, but both Sam Darnold and Cam Newton are expected to see the field. Unfortunately for them, Carolina are without running back Christian McCaffrey, and two starting offensive lineman against New Orleans' defense. A group who's pass rush and linebacking corps have found their stride in recent weeks.

    New Orleans' defense hold the second best matchup of the week according to the statistics of the 2021-22 fantasy football season. 

    Defenses on average are scoring 9.5 points per week against the Panthers including 13 or more in three of the last four weeks. I would start the Saints defense this week in a must win game for New Orleans and your fantasy team.

    Sit 'em: WR Marquez Callaway (Ranked 45th Among WR in 2021-22 Fantasy Football)

    USATSI_17416918_168388561_lowres

    Marquez Callaway was supposed to be the fantasy darling of 2021 after scoring higher than any offensive player by PFF in the preseason. That however, was a short lived dream. 

    Between Michael Thomas' ankle injury, and four different starting quarterbacks Callaway never blossomed into what many hoped for this season but has still shown signs of becoming a really good NFL wide-out. 

    In five different Weeks this season, Callaway has managed to find himself in double digit scoring in PPR leagues. Including a career best 24.5 point outing against Washington in Week 5. 

    The chemistry between the former UT star and Jameis Winston was clearly building prior to the Winston's season ending ACL injury but much like the Saints' season, consistency has not been in favor of Callaway.

    Despite a strong effort the last two weeks, Callaway is not someone I would trust in a fantasy football final this week. And frankly, there is not a Saints reciever that I would after an up and down season for the group as a whole. 

    Try to find another route for your FLEX this week and look toward Callaway as a late round option in next year's fantasy drafts.

