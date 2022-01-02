Skip to main content
    January 2, 2022
    Report: Saints RB Mark Ingram Likely to Miss Today's Game Against the Panthers

    Per Report: New Orleans will likely be without another key offensive contributor in today's game against Carolina.
    Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reports that New Orleans Saints RB Mark Ingram will miss today's home matchup against the Carolina Panthers with a knee injury.

    Ingram had been limited all week in practice and was listed as questionable for the game. Rapoport reports that Ingram's condition has improved, but he is unlikely to suit up.

    New Orleans Saints back Mark Ingram II (14) runs against Tampa Bay linebacker Lavonte David (54). Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

    The 32-year-old Ingram has 260 yards rushing and a touchdown in seven games with the Saints this season. He also has 20 receptions for 138 yards. Ingram was a first-round selection by New Orleans in the 2011 NFL Draft out of Alabama.

    After leaving the team in 2019, he came back in a mid-season trade with the Houston Texans. Ingram is the Saints career leader in rushing yardage and rushing touchdowns.

    Second-year RB Tony Jones Jr. will likely take on Ingram's snaps in relief of starter Alvin Kamara. Jones has 122 yards rushing in nine outings this season.

    Veteran RB/WR Ty Montgomery (back), LT Terron Armstead (knee), C Erik McCoy (Covid), and S Marcus Williams (Covid) are also listed as questionable for today's game. 

