Saints Pregame Report: How to Watch and Follow the Panthers Game for Week 17

The Saints are trying to keep their playoff hopes alive, and they're going to need to knock off the Panthers in Week 17 at the Superdome to help.

The regular season hourglass is nearly out, as we have just two weeks left across the NFL. After Week 18, the real fun begins with the postseason race, and the Saints are hoping to get into the dance. However, the Panthers are one of two NFC South foes that stand in their way, and Week 17 sees these two go at it at the Superdome in a Sunday afternoon late kickoff.

All-Time Series: Saints have the regular season series edge at 27-26, with the Saints winning four out of the past five matchups. New Orleans also has a postseason win over Carolina from their meeting in the 2017 season.

Where to Watch: FOX (3:25 p.m. CT), Brandon Gaudin, Matt Millen

Where to Stream: Fubo, NFL Mobile, Saints App, FOX Sports Go

Where to Listen: WWL Radio locally (105.3FM) with Mike Hoss, Deuce McAllister, and Steve Geller (sideline reporter); SIRIUS: 137 (CAR), 82 (NO) | XM: 380 (CAR), 227 (NO) | SXM App: 804 (CAR), 822 (NO)

Referee: Jerome Boger

Current Lines: Saints -6.5 (O/U at 37.5)

Jersey Combo: Black Jerseys, Gold Pants

Last 5 Matchups

9/19/21 - Panthers 26, Saints 7

1/3/21 - Saints 33, Panthers 7

10/25/20 - Saints 27, Panthers 24

12/29/19 - Saints 42, Panthers 10

11/24/19 - Saints 34, Panthers 31

Broadcast Map (via 506sports): The projected broadcast is in green, with the main draw on FOX being the Cardinals at Cowboys. As always, check your local listing and prepare to head to your favorite spot to go watch the Saints.

Panther-Saints projected in Green.

Saints Storylines

Taysom Time. The Saints haven't scored a touchdown in two games, and they're going to need to generate some offense to help compliment their defense. Naturally, the game against the Bucs was a pretty win powered by the defense, but New Orleans is going to have to get some points on the board with Taysom Hill back at the helm.

COVID Subs. Marcus Williams and Erik McCoy will be out of the lineup this weekend, and those are two big losses on both sides of the ball. Taysom Hill mentioned that Will Clapp was getting center reps, and P.J. Williams likely starts in place of Marcus Williams. The hope is that most of the damage has been done regarding COVID, but it's still going to be a big area to watch for the Saints.

Playoff Impact. It's hardly a secret, but the Saints have to keep winning with two games to go. If you're scoreboard watching on Sunday, then the games you are going to want to pay close attention to are the Falcons at Bills and Eagles at Washington for the noon slate.

While the Saints play, you'll want to keep tabs on the Texans at 49ers, as they get kicked off 20 minutes before the game in the Superdome. Finally, assuming the Saints do win, then Sunday Night Football between the Vikings and Packers carries a good bit of meaning.

Panthers-Saints Coverage From the Week

