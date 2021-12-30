BLEAV in Saints: Dolphins Dominate MNF, Panthers a Must-Win Game

The Saints offense couldn't do much of anything against the Dolphins, and it wasn't solely on rookie Ian Book. While we quickly put a humiliating loss behind us, the season is down to the Panthers and Falcons.

Whether you want to blame COVID or not, the Saints saw things take a major step back on Monday Night Football against the Dolphins. With two games left, the formula is simple. Win. Our latest episode of BLEAV in Saints with Terrance Copper discusses what we liked and didn’t like from one of the hardest games everyone has sat through since 2005, and how the only thing we need to see against the Panthers is execution. Thankfully, the Saints are getting players back to help do that on Sunday.

In This Episode...

Putting the Dolphins loss to bed quickly.

Why passing judgement on Ian Book's first start isn't fair to the rookie.

The Saints defense did what they could, and it's going to have be more in the final two games.

Playoff picture in the NFC.

What needs to be done to beat the Panthers.

Talking about the Saints and their future options at quarterback.

