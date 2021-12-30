Skip to main content
    •
    December 30, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Saints Podcast: Dolphins Dominate MNF, Panthers a Must-Win Game

    The Saints offense couldn't do much of anything against the Dolphins, and it wasn't solely on rookie Ian Book. While we quickly put a humiliating loss behind us, the season is down to the Panthers and Falcons.
    Author:

    Whether you want to blame COVID or not, the Saints saw things take a major step back on Monday Night Football against the Dolphins. With two games left, the formula is simple. Win. Our latest episode of BLEAV in Saints with Terrance Copper discusses what we liked and didn’t like from one of the hardest games everyone has sat through since 2005, and how the only thing we need to see against the Panthers is execution. Thankfully, the Saints are getting players back to help do that on Sunday.

    Follow us on Twitter: @BleavSaints | Terrance Copper | John Hendrix

    In This Episode...

    • Putting the Dolphins loss to bed quickly.
    • Why passing judgement on Ian Book's first start isn't fair to the rookie.
    • The Saints defense did what they could, and it's going to have be more in the final two games.
    • Playoff picture in the NFC.
    • What needs to be done to beat the Panthers.
    • Talking about the Saints and their future options at quarterback.

    Read More

    You can also get this episode and past episodes on our site. We can also be found on Apple and Spotify. Don't forget to subscribe and give us some feedback!

    Read More Saints News

    f9a7e19d70801c283f42060b2b9d89464bd084e0ce3ca06d3569b3c216a8f52f7b421487583c8cf04a01eb0fec4b38a0bf7d0596a28055567774a2191aac857b
    Podcasts

    BLEAV in Saints: Dolphins Dominate MNF, Panthers a Must-Win Game

    34 seconds ago
    USATSI_17231136
    News

    Saints LB Kwon Alexander Selected for 2021 Ed Block Courage Award

    2 hours ago
    Jameis Threws Footballs
    News

    Saints QB Jameis Winston Throwing Footballs at Rehab, Ahead of Schedule [VIDEO]

    3 hours ago
    USATSI_13708151_168388561_lowres
    Editorial / Opinion

    Inside Week 17: Saints Rushing Attack vs. Panthers Run Defense

    3 hours ago
    USATSI_16786743
    Editorial / Opinion

    Panthers vs. Saints: First Look at Week 17's Matchup

    4 hours ago
    USATSI_17416898_168388561_lowres
    Editorial / Opinion

    Week 16 Saints Snap Counts and Observations

    19 hours ago
    USATSI_16758240_168388561_lowres
    News

    Marcus Williams Placed On COVID List, Saints Get Back 11 Players

    21 hours ago
    New Orleans Saints offensive tackle Terron Armstead (72) works out prior to the game at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit Kim Klement
    News

    Saints Wednesday Injury Report: Week 17

    22 hours ago