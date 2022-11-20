The Saints (3-7) and Rams (3-6) meet in the Superdome for the first time since the NFC Championship blunder from the 2018 season. Things have changed a lot for each team since then, and this year has been one to forget for each club. They square off today to see if they can snap their losing streaks, but only one will be able to do so. Stay tuned to all the action with our weekly game thread.

Scoring

Saints, 46-yard field goal by Wil Lutz (9-31, 4:36), 3-0

Rams, 62-yard touchdown reception by TuTu Atwell from Matthew Stafford (1-62, 0:14), 7-3

Saints, 8-yard touchdown reception by Juwan Johnson from Andy Dalton (7-49, 3:00), 10-7

Rams, 6-yard touchdown reception by Allen Robinson from Matthew Stafford (11-87, 2:54), 14-10

Saints, 7-yard touchdown reception by Jarvis Landry from Andy Dalton (9-75, 4:37), 17-14

Saints, 53-yard touchdown reception by Chris Olave from Andy Dalton (5-68, 2:53), 24-14

Rams, 33-yard field goal by Matt Gay (12-60, 5:59), 24-17

Saints, 25-yard field goal by Wil Lutz (9-69, 5:42), 27-17

Rams, 58-yard field goal by Matt Gay (6-34, 1:17), 27-20

Big Saints Plays

Kaden Elliss with a big sack. He had himself a game.

Dalton bomb to Chris Olave for the score.

Demario Davis picks up a big sack to force the Rams off the field.

Jarvis Landry with his first touchdown with the Saints.

Juwan Johnson finds the end zone again.

Juwan Johnson keeps cooking, with a nice job by Adam Prentice on Aaron Donald.

Throwbacks are CLEAN.

