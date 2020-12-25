Vikings vs. Saints: Pregame Report

It's Christmas Day, and we get to watch the Saints (10-4) host the Vikings (6-8) in a nationally televised game on FOX. Here's how you can keep up with all the action on the day, and be sure to tune in to our Pregame Show on Facebook.

Where to Watch: FOX - Joe Buck, Troy Aikman, Erin Andrews, and Kristina Pink (field reporter); Additionally, Hannah Storm and Andrea Kremer will call the game on Amazon Prime Video. Prime members can also tune-in to the 'Scout's Feed' which features Bucky Brooks, Daniel Jeremiah and Joy Taylor.

Where to Stream: Saints App (free), FOX Sports Go, NFL Mobile, Hulu + Live TV, fuboTV, Sling TV, YouTube TV

Where to Listen: Westwood One (nationally) with Tom McCarthy and Ross Tucker, WWL Radio locally (105.3FM) with Zach Strief, Deuce McAllister, and Steve Geller (sideline reporter); SIRIUS: 82 (MIN), 83 (NO) | XM: 226 (MIN), 225 (NO), 88 (National)

Jersey Combo: Color Rush

Referee: Adrian Hill

Current Lines: Over/Under (51), Saints -7

Last 5 Matchups

1/5/20 - Vikings 26, Saints 20 (OT - NFC Wild Card)

10/28/18 - Saints 30, Vikings 20

1/14/18 - Vikings 29, Saints 24 (NFC Divisional)

9/11/17 - Vikings 29, Saints 19

9/21/14 - Saints 20, Vikings 9

All-Time Series: Vikings lead 23-12, which includes 5 postseason matchups. Minnesota is 4-1 against New Orleans in the playoffs, and has won 3 out of the past 4 games.

The Vikings are kryptonite to the Saints in the postseason, as evidenced by their last meeting in the Superdome. After going 13-3, New Orleans drew Minnesota in the Wild Card and ended up getting upset in overtime against the Kirk Cousins and the Vikings. The two traded field goals in the opening quarter, and it was New Orleans who got the first touchdown of the game from an Alvin Kamara 4-yard rushing touchdown. Minnesota countered with a field goal and Dalvin Cook touchdown of their own before halftime, and got a third quarter touchdown to take a 20-10 lead.

The Saints interior line was getting blown up most all game, as Drew Brees was under duress constantly and sacked 3 times. New Orleans went 4-of-11 on 3rd down in the game. They finally got back into the end zone in the early stages of the fourth quarter, thanks to a Taysom Hill 20-yard receiving touchdown. They'd tie things up at the end of regulation after a 49-yard Wil Lutz field goal.

However, the overtime frame never saw the Saints touch the ball, as the Vikings would push the ball down the field. Marshon Lattimore got hurt on the drive, and Patrick Robinson would enter the game in relief. Cousins immediately went after him, connecting with Adam Thielen on a 43-yard hookup to put Minnesota at the Saints' 2-yard line. Just a few plays later, Kyle Rudolph would end the Saints playoff hopes, with a questionable push-off ending that never really got reviewed.

Things to watch: The Saints just placed Tre'Quan Smith on injured reserve on Wednesday, activating Marquez Callaway in his place. This leaves New Orleans with a wide receiver corps of Callaway, Emmanuel Sanders, Juwan Johnson, Lil'Jordan Humphrey, and Austin Carr. Last week, it was tough sledding for some of the Saints receivers. Hopefully, things change for them against Minnesota. Having Callaway back certainly helps.

Drew Brees needs just 154 passing yards to eclipse 80,000 in his career, as he can become the first quarterback in NFL history to hit that mark. Alvin Kamara leads all running backs with 80 receptions, and he needs just two receptions to break his career-high (81) from all three of his previous seasons. Like the past two weeks, New Orleans can wrap up the NFC South with a win.

Catch up on some of our Vikings-Saints coverage from the week...