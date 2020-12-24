Saints Run Offense vs. Vikings Run Defense

With injuries throughout their receiving corps, New Orleans must set the tone on the ground in their pivotal Week 16 matchup against Minnesota.

The 10-4 New Orleans Saints can clinch the NFC South title with a Christmas Day home win over the 6-8 Minnesota Vikings on Friday afternoon. New Orleans has been in this position the last two weeks but suffered back-to-back losses against the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs. They now face a Vikings team that needs a win just to stay in playoff contention.

The Saints come into this game ranked 16th in total offense, averaging 364 yards per contest. That's lower than we're accustomed to from a Sean Payton unit, but the team has averaged 28.4 points per outing and ranks in the league's top-10 in both 3rd down percentage and red-zone efficiency.

Over the last few seasons, this team has transformed from a pass-heavy attack to an offense as balanced as any in the NFL.

Jan 5, 2020; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (41) runs for a touchdown against the Minnesota Vikings during the second quarter of a NFC Wild Card playoff football game at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Derick Hingle-USA TODAY

New Orleans owns the league's 7th ranked rushing attack with an average of 132 yards per game on the ground. They've scored 22 rushing touchdowns, the highest total in the league, and are averaging 4.4/carry. The Saints have been held under 100 yards rushing just four times this season, but two of them were in the last two games, both losses. That includes a season-low 60 yards on the ground against the Chiefs last week.

VIKINGS RUN DEFENSE

Oct 28, 2018; Minneapolis, MN, USA; New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (41) reaches for the endzone in the second quarter against Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports

New Orleans takes on a Minnesota defense that ranks 23rd overall, giving up 378 yards and 27.7 points per contest. They rank 4th in red-zone defense but has allowed over 30 points five times this season. The Vikings have allowed only 10 rushing touchdowns, 4th fewest in the league, but their run defense ranks just 23rd and surrenders 125.6 yards per game. They've held only one opponent under 90 yards rushing this year and gave up a season-high 199 on the ground in a loss to the Bears last week.

The Vikings have only 47 tackles for loss this season and have often been pushed around at the line of scrimmage. Defensive tackles Jaleel Johnson and Shamar Stephen are big-bodied interior defenders, but Johnson is hobbled by a knee injury that has him questionable for Friday's game.

Defensive ends Ifeadi Odenigbo and Jalyn Holmes are more suited for pass-rushing roles, while ends Hercules Mata'afa, Eddie Yarbrough, and rookie D.J. Wonnum have been repeatedly out of position against the motion. Holmes is hampered by a groin injury that will sideline him for Friday's game.

Oct 28, 2018; Minneapolis, MN, USA; New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (41) is tackled by Minnesota Vikings safety Harrison Smith (22) during the second quarter at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY

Minnesota's linebacking corps has been battered by injuries all season. All-Pro LB Eric Kendricks, the team’s leading tackler despite playing in only 11 games, has missed the last three contests with a calf injury that leaves him out for Friday's game. Outside linebacker Eric Wilson has emerged as a playmaker in his fourth year and is the team’s second-leading tackler. Fellow OLB Troy Dye has struggled with hamstring issues and is in concussion protocol, and will also be out against the Saints. His backup, Todd Davis, is also doubtful for the game with a rib injury. Veteran SS Harrison Smith is a Pro Bowl defender who is also dangerous near the line of scrimmage.

SAINTS RUN OFFENSE

Jan 5, 2020; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (41) runs the ball against Minnesota Vikings cornerback Trae Waynes (26) and defensive end Stephen Weatherly (91) during the second quarter of a NFC Wild Card playoff football game at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Derick Hingle-USA TODAY

Alvin Kamara leads the Saints in rushing with 777 yards and 10 touchdowns, averaging 4.7 yards per carry. Kamara is one of the league's most feared dual-threat running backs. He is effective between the tackles and elusive in the open field. Kamara has averaged just 69 all-purpose yards in four career games against the Vikings but has scored 4 touchdowns.

Latavius Murray is the perfect complement to Kamara, providing excellent power between the tackles with underrated open-field speed. Murray has 584 yards with 4 scores and has the team's only 100-Yd rushing game of the season, rolling up 124 yards and 2 touchdowns in a win over the Broncos.

Aug 9, 2019; New Orleans, LA, USA; New Orleans Saints running back Latavius Murray (28) runs past Minnesota Vikings middle linebacker Eric Kendricks (54) during the first quarter at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY

Taysom Hill is a bruising runner between the tackles with an outstanding burst of speed in open space. Hill has 398 yards rushing and six touchdowns this season, 210 of those yards and 4 scores coming during the four games Brees was out with injury. He had a monstrous game against Minnesota during the 1st round of the playoffs last season, accounting for 125 offensive yards and two touchdowns.

Kamara and Murray both have a terrific vision and lethal cutback ability. Those lanes are opened by a New Orleans offensive line that dominates opponents at the point of attack. Second-year center Erik McCoy has bullied some of the NFL's better defensive tackles and has the athleticism to get outside effectively on screens and off-tackle rushes. Left tackle Terron Armstead and LG Andrus Peat both have multiple Pro Bowls on their resume’ and are a formidable duo along the left side.

Oct 28, 2018; Minneapolis, MN, USA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Taysom Hill (7) runs with the ball in the third quarter against Minnesota Vikings linebacker Eric Kendricks (54) at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports

The Saints have the bulk of their rushing success over the right side, where All-Pro RT Ryan Ramczyk is one of the league's best offensive linemen. Guards Nick Easton and rookie Cesar Ruiz have alternated most of the year, but Easton has missed the last two games with a concussion.

This offense is at its best when they establish the running attack early and let their offensive line control the game. This will be especially vital on Friday because the Saints have several injuries at the wide receiver position. Getting Kamara and Murray into a rhythm early will keep the Minnesota defense off balance and open up play-action opportunities for the passing game.

Oct 28, 2018; Minneapolis, MN, USA; New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (41) scores a touchdown in the second quarter against Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-USA TODAY

The Saints still have an outside chance for the NFC's top seed and home-field advantage throughout the playoffs. Winning this game will at least guarantee one home playoff game, probably two, and secure one of the top three seeds. The Vikings were the more physical team in the postseason matchup between these two teams last January.

New Orleans was also outfought at the line of scrimmage on both sides of the ball in a loss to the Eagles two weeks ago. If the Saints are to win this game, the division title and set the tone for the playoffs, it's an advantage they will have to recapture.