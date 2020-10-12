Chargers vs. Saints: Pregame Report

Drew Brees takes on the team that drafted for perhaps the final time in his career on Monday Night Football. The Saints (2-2) rebounded last week after digging themselves into a hole against the Lions, while the Chargers (1-3) got up all over the Bucs to surrender a big lead and lose. New Orleans goes on their bye week after tonight, and it comes at a good time. It all goes down tonight in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.

Where to Watch: ESPN - Steve Levy, Brian Griese, Louis Riddick, and Lisa Salters (field reporter)

Where to Stream: ESPN, NFL Mobile, Hulu + Live TV, fuboTV, Sling TV, YouTube TV

Where to Listen: Westwood One (nationally) with Kevin Harlan and Kurt Warner; WWL Radio locally (105.3FM) with Zach Strief, Deuce McAllister, and Steve Geller (sideline reporter); SIRIUS: 81 (LAC), 83 (NO) | XM: 226 (LAC), 231 (NO)

Jersey Combo: Black jerseys, black pants

Referee: Clay Martin

Current Lines: Over/Under (50), Saints -7

Last 5 Matchups

10/2/16 - Saints 35, Chargers 34

10/7/12 - Saints 31, Chargers 24

10/26/08 - Saints 37, Chargers 32

11/7/04 - Chargers 43, Saints 17

9/10/00 - Saints 28, Chargers 27

All-Time Series: Chargers lead 7-5

Drew Brees gave an impassioned speech during pre-game the last time these two faced off, which was in San Diego on the field where he almost saw his career end. The 2016 season saw the Saints start out 0-3, and they were desperate for a win. The two traded scores early and were tied at 14-14 by the early second quarter. The Chargers added 10 by halftime to go up 24-14, but New Orleans quickly countered with a John Kuhn touchdown to cut the lead to 24-21.

The Chargers looked to be in total control after adding 10 more points early in the fourth quarter, but then New Orleans rallied and somehow won the game in the last 5 minutes of play. That was thanks largely in part to two costly fumbles by the Chargers. Brees would find Michael Thomas for a score, and then they'd get it back again shortly after to set up the eventual go-ahead John Kuhn score from a yard out to win 35-34.

Things to watch: New Orleans has won 13 straight in the month of October, and that streak is on the line again. The biggest storyline of this game is no Michael Thomas, who was ruled out due to a team disciplinary reason for getting in a fight with teammate C.J. Gardner-Johnson. Malcolm Jenkins has 3 sacks, 2 forced fumbles and a fumble recovery in his past 5 games on MNF.

Catch up on some of our Chargers-Saints coverage from the week...