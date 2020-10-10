The New Orleans Saints (2-2) return home to the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on Monday night to battle the Los Angeles Chargers (1-3). Los Angeles will battle their third consecutive NFC SOUTH opponent behind rookie QB Justin Herbert. New Orleans looks to gain momentum and healthy bodies before headed into their Week 6 BYE week.

Below is the Saints Final Injury Report of Week 5 against the Chargers.

FULL

RT Ryan Ramczyk (NO INJURY DESIGNATION)

(NO INJURY DESIGNATION) DE Trey Hendrickson (NO INJURY DESIGNATION)

(NO INJURY DESIGNATION) S Malcolm Jenkins (NO INJURY DESIGNATION)

LIMITED:

WR Michael Thomas (QUESTIONABLE)

(QUESTIONABLE) CB Marshon Lattimore (QUESTIONABLE)

(QUESTIONABLE) LG Andrus Peat (QUESTIONABLE)

(QUESTIONABLE) DE Marcus Davenport (QUESTIONABLE)

(QUESTIONABLE) TE Jared Cook (QUESTIONABLE)

DNP:

DT Sheldon Rankins (QUESTIONABLE)

(QUESTIONABLE) DB Justin Hardee, Jr. (OUT)

(OUT) WR Deonte Harris (OUT)

(OUT) CB Janoris Jenkins (OUT)

The Saints announced Friday that they will be without multiple defensive backs for a second consecutive game. They will be without starting CB Janoris Jenkins and special teams ace DB Justin Hardee, Jr.

Here is the Chargers' final injury report of the week.

The Chargers will be without two offensive linemen as OT Bryan Bulaga and OG Trai Turner were both ruled out on Friday. DE Joey Bosa and WR Mike Williams are both questionable.

