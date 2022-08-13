The Saints and Texans match up at NRG Stadium for their first exhibition action. This will be the 11th time these two face off in the preseason, as the series is tied 5-5. There's plenty of things we're paying attention to as Dennis Allen takes the helm. Here's our list of players to watch, as well as some intel on Houston.

Here's how to keep up with all the action, with some other things to know.

Where to Watch: WVUE FOX 8 locally (7:00 p.m. CT), Joel Meyers, Jon Stinchcomb, Jonathan Vilma, and Erin Summers (sideline)

Additional Broadcast Info: Here's the Gray TV markets that will be able to catch the game.

Alexandria – WNTZ

Baton Rouge – WAFB

Biloxi, Miss. – WLOX

Birmingham, Ala. – WVTM

Hattiesburg, Miss. – WDAM

Jackson, Miss. – WLBT

Lafayette – KATC

Lake Charles – KPLC

Meridian, Miss. – WTOK

Memphis, Tenn. – WMC

Mobile, Ala. – WKRG

Monroe – KNOE

Panama City, Fla. – WGHJ

Shreveport – KSLA

Where to Stream: NFL+, Saints Mobile App, Saints Website (certain geographical restrictions apply)

Where to Listen: WWL Radio locally (105.3FM) with Mike Hoss, Deuce McAllister, and Steve Geller (sideline reporter); use the TuneIn App

Referee: Scott Novak

Current Lines: Saints -1.0 (O/U at 33.5)

Jersey Combo: White Jerseys, Gold Pants

Saints News Network will be at the game for coverage, so be sure to follow Kyle T. Mosley and me.

