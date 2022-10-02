LONDON -- The Saints and Vikings are just about set to square off on Sunday from Tottenham Spur Stadium in London. New Orleans has a tough task at hand being down four of their key offensive starters, but simply have to find a way to put together a win to get back to .500 in this early season. Here's our live game thread for Week 4.

Where to Stream: FuboTV (Start Your Free Trial Here)

Scoring

Nothing, yet.

Big Saints Plays

Nothing, yet.

Vikings-Saints Coverage From the Week