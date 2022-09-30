Jameis Winston Doubtful, Michael Thomas Out of Vikings Game

Saints News Network's John Hendrix reports that New Orleans Saints starting quarterback Jameis Winston and wide receiver Michael Thomas missed a third-consecutive day of practice.

Saints head coach Dennis Allen says Jameis Winston is doubtful , per John Hendrix.

, per John Hendrix. In addition, Allen stated Michael Thomas' toe injury will keep him out of Sunday's game, per John Hendrix.

It's a strong possibility backup quarterback Andy Dalton will start if Winston cannot play Sunday.

Also, safety Marcus Maye was at practice but not participating in drills, per Hendrix.

On Thursday, offensive coordinator Pete Carmichael gave Andy Dalton a vote of confidence in his post-practice comments to media.

Saints Thursday Injury Report for Week 4

Did Not Practice

Jameis Winston (back/ankle), Michael Thomas (toe/foot)

Limited

Marcus Maye (ribs), Jarvis Landry (ankle), Andrus Peat (concussion), Taysom Hill (ribs), Ryan Ramczyk (rest), Deonte Harty (foot), Alvin Kamara (rib)

Winston and Thomas

Winston has passed for 858 yards (63.5%), four touchdowns, and five interceptions in three matches against NFC South opponents Atlanta, Tampa Bay, and Carolina.

The former Heisman Trophy winner has thrown for 21,840 yards, 139 touchdowns, and 96 interceptions in his 86 -game NFL career.

Thomas has 16 receptions for 171 yards, and 3 touchdowns in three games.

The record-setting wideout has played in 73 games with 526 receptions, 6,121 yards (83.8 yards/game), and 35 touchdowns for his career with the New Orleans Saints. His catch percentage rate is 77.5%.

