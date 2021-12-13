Saints RB Alvin Kamara Has Another Big Game in the Big Apple

Skip to main content
    December 13, 2021
    Alvin Kamara Has Another Big Game in the Big Apple

    New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara set two milestones during the 30-9 win in New York.  Also, Sunday victory was Kamara's second visit to the Big Apple with the Saints.  In 2018, the All-Pro running back rushed for 134 yards on 19 carries, and scored three second-half touchdowns in the contest.

    The New Orleans rusher had 145 scrimmage yards (120 rushing, 25 receiving) on four receptions and one rushing touchdown in the Saints' 30-9 win over the New York Jets.

    In two trips to MetLife Stadium, Kamara has 326 scrimmage yards and four touchdowns.

    KAMARA'S NFL MILESTONES

    1. Kamara, who has 362 receptions since entering the NFL in 2017, surpassed ROGER CRAIG (358 receptions) for the most receptions by a running back in his first five seasons in NFL history.
    2. Kamara has 67 career touchdowns (47 rushing, 19 receiving, one kickoff return), tied with ADRIAN PETERSON (67 touchdowns) for the fifth-most touchdowns by a running back in his first five seasons all-time. Only Pro Football Hall of Famers LADAINIAN TOMLINSON (80 touchdowns) and EMMITT SMITH (75), as well as SHAUN ALEXANDER (72) and TODD GURLEY (70) have more.

    New Orleans selected the University of Tennessee product as the 67th overall pick in the third round of the 2017 NFL Draft.  The Associated Press selected Kamara as the 2017 AP NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year and in 2020 as a second-team All-Pro running back.   The Saints' all-star has been voted to four NFL Pro Bowls.

    In 69 career games, Kamara has rushed 845 times for 3,990 yards for 47 rushing touchdowns.  He has caught 362 passes for 3,159 yards, and 19 touchdowns; also returned one kickoff for a touchdown.

