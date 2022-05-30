The Devoted Dreamers 7v7 Elite Sports team drove west through Mississippi and Louisiana on I-10 en route to the Memorial Day Showcase Championship 7v7 Tournament in Katy, TX. Davis and his Devoted Dreamers teams played at Morton Ranch High School's football and soccer fields. Their 12, 14, and 15-year-old squads participated in the two-day event.

May 29, 2022; Demario Davis as head coach of the Devoted Dreamers - Devoted Dreamers at the Memorial Day Showcase Championship 7x7 Tournament in Katy, TX; Photo Credit: Kyle T. Mosley, Saints News Network

The Devoted Dreamer teams battled through 94-degree heat on Saturday and Sunday and had impressive showings versus national competitors.

Here are the DD's results:

The 15-year-old squad notched a 2-1 record and ranked No. 5 out of 14 teams in their age group.

The 14-year-old team went 2-1 and ranked No. 7 in a field of 26 teams.

The Devoted Dreamers' 12-year-olds registered a 2-1 record and ranked No. 7 overall among 14 crews.

May 29, 2022; Demario Davis and Devoted Dreamers athlete - Devoted Dreamers at the Memorial Day Showcase Championship 7x7 Tournament in Katy, TX; Photo Credit: Kyle T. Mosley, Saints News Network

May 29, 2022; Demario Davis and Devoted Dreamers athlete - Devoted Dreamers at the Memorial Day Showcase Championship 7x7 Tournament in Katy, TX; Photo Credit: Kyle T. Mosley, Saints News Network

I observed how head coach Demario Davis and his young athletes responded respectfully to one another and his coaching staff. Character and respect are rooted in the Devoted Dreamer program, but also Davis.

It's easy to see why Davis has garnered the admiration and respect of many NFL players, coaches, and media professionals through his performance, community impact, and accessibility.

I can envision that one day Davis will be on an NFL sideline coaching and being a positive influence and success.

Davis took a few minutes to speak with me after the 15-year-olds won their second game.

May 29, 2022; Devoted Dreamers at the Memorial Day Showcase Championship 7x7 Tournament in Katy, TX; Photo Credit: Kyle T. Mosley, Saints News Network

"There's a couple of things that we focus on; we're influencers first, and athletes second," Davis said. "And, when it comes to our athletes, they have aspirations to go D1, but we tell them we don't want to be D1, but we want you to be Day 1. So we encourage them wherever environment they step into with us on the field, in the classroom, job, workplace, whatever, you're supposed to be the Day 1 thing. That means being the top in your class. So that's what we encourage the whole individual, spiritually, mentally, and physically to be the top and the best at whatever you do."

The New Orleans Saints All-Pro linebacker and other coaches patiently mentored and guided the players on the field and sidelines. Most young men are preparing for Division 1 exposure and scholarship opportunities.

One of the Devoted Dreamers named Preston told me, "I feel like it's a great opportunity to get a lot of help from the best, of course [looking at Davis]. And, just build as people and players, so we can be better at the game that we love."

Since its inception in 2019, the 7v7 Elite Sports team athletes have had a 100% college acceptance rate. 13 athletes received scholarships to D1 programs, including LSU, Alabama, Tennessee, Ole Miss, and Auburn.

The Devoted Dreamers program and interest in sponsorship are available online at devoteddreamers.org.

