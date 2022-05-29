Former Saints Wide Receiver Wins Sports Emmy

Former New Orleans Saints wide receiver won a Sports Emmy for his short-documentary chronicling his preparation to tackle Mount Everest.

Former New Orleans Saints wide receiver Mark Pattison won a Sports Emmy for his short documentary chronicling his preparation to tackle Mount Everest.

Mark Pattison won the Outstanding Short Documentary Sports Emmy for the NFL Networks produced "NFL 360: Searching for the Summit" at the 43rd Annual Sports Emmy Awards.

Pattison told me, "It truly takes a little more to make a champion. By stepping into the fear, magic has happened. Including raising funds for others and helping my daughter [Emilia] heal from epilepsy." He's referencing his contributions and work with the non-profit organization Higher Ground.

"We have raised over $27,940, the height of Lhotse with the combined goal of Everest's height, 29,032 feet, and have raised to date $56, 972," said Pattison. "These proceeds will benefit Higher Ground, a national nonprofit organization based in Sun Valley, Idaho, who benefit those in need."

Mark has conquered the world's seven summits, including the most dangerous and grueling, Mount Everest. He was also a nominee for the Outstanding Camera Work-Long Form Sports Emmy.

Pattison told Idaho's Sun Valley, "I ran into so many obstacles, when I was up there exactly one year today, I ran out of oxygen, I went snowblind, hadn't eaten in three days, I was in a cyclone, everything that could have happened to somebody went wrong for me, and somehow I was able to overcome that, and they were able to capture that in that film."

Overcoming the unfortunate trials and tribulations of life is nothing new for Pattison. Former New Orleans Saints, Los Angeles Rams, and Los Angeles Raiders player Mark Pattison chose to challenge the world's seven summits while tackling difficulties in his personal life. I recall going through my recent cancer treatments and how Mark personally encouraged me by saying, "be strong" and "know we support you."

The Los Angeles Raiders drafted Pattison as the 188th overall pick in the seventh round of the 1985 NFL Draft. The Unversity of Washington wide receiver joined New Orleans in 1987. He caught ten passes for 140 yards in 15 game appearances during his two seasons as a Saints player.

Pattison currently serves as the Senior Vice President of Business Development - Sports at Sports Illustrated.

Pattison posted, "Well, last night was completely unexpected. I'm not in the film industry and never set out to win any awards. 10 years ago the only goal was to heal by taking on a massive goal. Climbing the Seven Summits which I completed 1 year ago with my ascent of MT Everest."

Congratulations Mark! Well done and well deserved.

