Injury Update For New Orleans Saints DE Trajan Jeffcoat
The New Orleans Saints suffered their second significant injury in as many days at training camp on Thursday. John Hendrix of the Saints News Network reports that rookie defensive end Trajan Jeffcoat was carted off the field during Thursday's practice. Hendrix reported that Jeffcoat was down on the field for several minutes in excruciating pain before being carted off.
Saints coach Dennis Allen later confirmed that Jeffcoat suffered a dislocated elbow. Per Hendrix, Jeffcoat's elbow did not sustain any ligament damage and will likely not require surgery. Presumably, he'll still miss a lengthy amount of time.
This was the second significant injury in just two days after the Saints officially began training camp. On Wednesday, second-year running back Kendre Miller sustained a hamstring injury.
No further status was clear on Miller as of Thursday's session with the media per Hendrix, who also reported that guard Shane Lemieux left Thursday's practice early with an apparent ankle injury.
Trajan Jeffcoat, 24, is an undrafted rookie trying to crack the New Orleans roster at defensive end. He began his collegiate career at Missouri, where he recorded 11.5 sacks and 19.5 tackles for loss over four seasons and earned 1st Team All-SEC honors in 2020. Last season, Jeffcoat finished his collegiate career at Arkansas with four sacks and 8.5 stops for loss.
If Jeffcoat can return to the field in a timely manner, he'll compete to earn a job at a defensive end spot that includes Cam Jordan, Carl Granderson, Chase Young, Isaiah Foskey, and Payton Turner. Veteran DE Tanoh Kpassagnon is currently on the Physically Unable to Perform list (PUP) because of an Achilles injury.
