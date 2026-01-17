Drew Brees, Tyler Shough Workout Should Have Saints Fans Fired Up

The New Orleans Saints have a lot to be excited about in the quarterback room with rookie Tyler Shough.

The 26-year-old made nine starts for the Saints and went 5-4 while throwing for 2,256 yards with 10 touchdowns, five interceptions, 174 rushing yards, and three rushing touchdowns. It's hard to have a much better stretch of football as rooke quarterback, especially after taking over halfway through the season.

The vibes are high and there's already real excitement for the 2026 season and what it can bring. Another thing that should get Saints fans fired up is that Shough is going to be working out with legendary quarterback Drew Brees this offseason. He shared the news while joining Terron Armstead's podcast, as transcribed by Rashad Milligan of NOLA.com.

The Saints QB is doing everything right

Jan 4, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Tyler Shough (6) in action against the Atlanta Falcons in the third quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

“I know we’re going to make a trip out to San Diego, all the receivers, hopefully soon,” Shough said, as transcribed by Milligan.

"Shough said Brees is organizing the workout sessions, and he hopes the 47-year-old is also taking part in some of the workouts," Milligan wrote.

If you're a Saints fan, it's hard not to get excited by that idea. Shough looks like the quarterback of the future and rather than getting complacent throughout the offseason, he and the receivers will pick the brain of Brees. That's how you maintain momentum.

The Saints went 5-4 with Shough as the team's starting quarterback across the final nine games of the season. In comparison, the Carolina Panthers won the division at 8-9. Imagine what the Saints could've done if Shough was the guy all along? At the end of the day, sitting through the eight games likely helped in his development behind the scenes, but it just goes to show that the team has someone to get fired up about.

It's going to be a long offseason without game action, but this is the type of information that should give you hope for 2026 and beyond.

