Saints Training Camp Day 2: Unforgettable Plays and Top Performers
IRVINE -- The Saints wrapped up up their second practice of training camp on Thursday, spending another hour and a half on the field in another beautiful West Coast morning. The New Orleans defense stood out again and got an additional two turnovers on the day. Here's all of my camp notes and observations.
Saints Training Camp Recaps: Day 1
Saints Training Camp Recap - Day 2
ATTENDANCE
Kendre Miller (hamstring) and Justin Herron (knee) were not spotted during practice today, while Nephi Sewell (ACL) was working off to the side with a trainer without pads. I also didn't see Juwan Johnson (foot) and Tanoh Kpassagnon (Achilles) out there. Shane Lemieux left towards the end of practice with an ankle injury, while Trajan Jeffcoat got hurt in team drills. Officially, Dennis Allen said it's an elbow. Jeffcoat was down on the field for several minutes in excruciating pain, and was eventually carted off the field. Saints News Network was told that it was a dislocated elbow and that there was no ligament damage and won't require surgery.
STARTING LOOKS AND MORE
No changes for the starting offensive line, as the Saints rolled with the same look for the starters. However, Lucas Patrick did get some work in with the first team at left and right guard, as well as Landon Young switching to left tackle with the first team. That just happened today and was at right tackle before that in walkthroughs.
Jordan Mims bumped up on the depth chart to work with the first team offense with Kendre Miller out of the picture, while Dallin Holker, Michael Jacobson and A.T. Perry all got work there as well.
Defensively, New Orleans stuck with their base 4-3 defense that was a carbon copy of Day 1. However, some players that were in the mix with the first team defense were Payton Turner, Chase Young, Khristian Boyd, Bryan Bresee, Jaylan Ford, Roderic Teamer, J.T. Gray, Alontae Taylor and Kool-Aid McKinstry. This is the second day we've seen Chase Young and Payton Turner line up on each side as well
QUARTERBACK PERFORMANCE
Here's how each quarterback finished from Thursday, as Spencer Rattler got the nod over Jake Haener today. Dennis Allen said that this will be the norm, but there is no set rotation for this.
- Derek Carr: 9/10, INT (5/5 in 7s, 1/1, 3/4)
- Spencer Rattler: 4/5 (3/3 in 7s, 1/1, 0/1)
- Jake Haener: 2/4, INT (2/2 in 7s, 0/0, 0/2)
- Nathan Peterman: 3/4, TD (2/2 in 7s, 1/1, 0/1)
7-ON-7 HIGHLIGHTS
Top Personnel: Mathieu, Abram, Werner, Davis, Gay Jr., Lattimore, Adebo
Secondary Personnel: Orji, Jackson, Hudson, Taylor, McKinstry, Howden, Harris
Carr's work saw him complete all five of his passes, with motion continuing to be a big staple for the Saints offense. Two plays stood out to me, which was getting Alvin Kamara out to the right side for an intermediate gain working against Demario Davis. It's the 'Alvin route' is the best I could explain it really. The other was a nice connection to Equanimeous St. Brown on a deep in route with Marshon Lattimore and Johnathan Abram being the closest defenders.
Spencer Rattler's work was mostly short completions, as he went under center for his first two snaps. He had to re-huddle to begin the drill, something we later saw with Jake Haener in team. He hit Jordan Mims over the middle, Chris Olave on the sideline and then James Robinson after having to scramble late. The Saints coverage was strong on the play, as Alontae Taylor actually called Kool-Aid McKinstry over for his assignment on A.T. Perry, but the end result was a short gain.
Jake Haener completed both of his passes, but like Rattler, some of the deliveries were just a little late. They're going to need to put some trust in their receivers. Haener hit Michael Jacobson on back-to-back reps for his two passes, but St. Brown was the first option on the first play.
As for Nathan Peterman, he completed both of his passes, a short pass to the right to Bub Means and then the play of the day, which was a 40-yard touchdown bomb deep right to Mason Tipton with Mac McCain trailing. Throughout two practices, Peterman has been involved with the best two plays on offense.
TEAM PERIOD ONE
This was mainly focused on runs, although Carr, Rattler and Peterman did complete their lone passes. Each drive started at their own 42-yard-line. The first play under Carr was a Kamara run to the right that Willie Gay Jr. stopped for a loss. He was in on the next play with Carl Granderson to stop a Jamaal Williams run up the middle.
The lone pass was a play action rollout that Carr hit Taysom Hill on. It didn't look like anyone was going to get him after the short completion down the sideline, but with it playing out Cam Jordan made it a point to chase him all the way down to the end zone. The next play was an inside run to Kamara that Nathan Shepherd and Pete Werner stuffed and then an inside left run with Jamaal Williams that Isaiah Foskey stopped.
Spencer Rattler got things started with a play action rollout to the left that went for an intermediate gain near the left sideline to Cedrick Wilson Jr. Jordan Mims got the stretch left attempt on the ensuing play that Anfernee Orji stopped for a minimal gain. The final play for his series was an outside run to the right with James Robinson that was stopped by Khaleke Hudson.
Jake Haener went in and had to get the offense back into the huddle. Both of his plays were runs, with an inside run with Jordan Mims (Khaleke Hudson), inside run with Robinson (Niko Lalos). Nathan Peterman came in and had another connection to Mason Tipton on the comeback route for a nice gain, and that's the play that Trajan Jeffcoat got hurt on. His other play was a toss right to Jacob Kibodi in which Jack Heflin was in position to make the stop for a minimal gain, if any.
TEAM PERIOD TWO
Following a special teams punting period, Derek Carr came in to kick off the second team period. This started on the opponent's 45. He started with a Taysom Hill connection near the left sideline for a short gain after he came in motion on the play.
The next connection was a short sideline completion to Chris Olave, and then Alvin Kamara ran outside from the gun with Nathan Shepherd having the tackle for loss. The ensuing play was a screen attempt to Kamara was blown up by Pete Werner, and then the final play was a pick by Paulson Adebo. It was in the hands of Cedrick Wilson Jr., but he was going to the ground and tried to make one last play on the ball, but it tipped up to Adebo. This is Carr's second pick of camp.
Spencer Rattler came in for his three plays, which the first being his lone pass attempt. It was a short out to the left that was intended for Michael Jacobson, but it was a little low and he could not secure it. The other plays were an inside run with Mims (Khristian Boyd) and then a keeper middle after working from shotgun. Khristian Boyd and Bryan Bresee were there with the pressure.
Jake Haener's two reps were both incompletions. Niko Lalos has the pass breakup at the line on a short swing pass intended for Rashid Shaheed. You could tell that he was eager to get that one, as he jumped up and down after it didn't connect. The other pass was an interception by Roderic Teamer, which Dennis Allen said that he made a 'helluva play' on. Isaiah Foskey had the pressure and he wanted Bub Means over the middle in the intermediate area.
Nathan Peterman's two reps saw a false start at the beginning by Kyle Hergel, and then a toss right with James Robinson for a short gain (Jaylan Ford) and then an incompletion near the right sideline to Jacob Kibodi that he ended up dropping. It could have went for a pretty decent gain.
LAGNIAPPE
- We're still seeing Taysom Hill lining up at fullback, as he was the lead blocker on a Jordan Mims toss during drills. It's not just a fad.
- New Orleans had a period where the wide receivers and defensive backs were working 1-on-1. The goal was for the defender to try to jam the receiver at the line of scrimmage. Equanimeous St. Brown looked pretty sharp here, as well as Kool-Aid McKinstry. There was a rep where he absolutely stoned A.T. Perry from getting past him. It was something to appreciate for sure.
- The defense had several different periods of group work with each position rotating between several drills. Michael Hodges, Joe Woods and Todd Grantham led the first one. Some of the work included tackling, footwork and positioning.
- The special teams unit put in some work with the return game, having two of the middle attackers going after the returner. At times they'd use a jug machine, but others they had Charlie Smyth kicking it. He had some nice boots, with the ideal range being inside the 10-yard-line, but being closest to the line.
- Smyth went 3/4 today kicking, with his third kick going just wide left. The ranges were from extra point, 37, 39 (left hash), and 39 (right hash).
- Matt Hayball handled punting duties today, and he looked pretty good overall. He had one shank when punting from the 41-yard-line (right hash). Here's his hang times, which started back at his 11-yard-line and went up in increments of 5-6 yards: 4.03, 4.72, 4.03, 4.75, 4.06, 4.50, 4.75, 4.50, 3.71, 4.75, 4.30
- Personal punt protectors were Taysom Hill, Johnathan Abram and Jordan Howden.
- Chris Olave said after practice that he's excited to play in the new Klint Kubiak offense and feels it puts playmakers in positions to make plays. I spoke Landon Young after practice who said the same thing, and that things are certainly a lot more simplified now.
- Olave also said that he doesn't feel any added pressure in being the team's No. 1 wideout. He just wants to help put the Saints in the best position to be able to win.
- Willie Gay Jr. is a player who has really stood out through two practices. He could be the new Zack Baun, something I talked about recently on the defensive end preview. I also thought Pete Werner had a strong practice, as he blew up a screen play to Alvin Kamara that would have went for a big loss.
- This is the second straight practice I've seen Isaiah Foskey do something that has stood out. It's a good sign for him and hopefully it continues and is a sign of things to come.