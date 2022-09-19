Skip to main content

NFL Investigating Bucs-Saints Brawl, Suspensions Possible

Marshon Lattimore and Mike Evans could be facing possible suspensions after the brawl in the Superdome.

The NFL is going to take a further look into the events that unfolded in New Orleans with Marshon Lattimore and Mike Evans. According to ProFootballTalk's Mike Florio, both are facing a possible suspension, which could come as early as Monday to give time for the appeals process.

Florio adds that the league is also look at the involvement of Bruce Arians, who is retired and on the Bucs sideline. He was doing some barking at Lattimore before everything happened.

The entire sequence was something to see, as it unfolded following a deep pass attempt to Scotty Miller, which saw Tom Brady going over to the officials to plead his case for a penalty. Things only escalated from there, and both Lattimore and Evans ended up getting disqualified.

Leonard Fournette was was not penalized or ejected for his role in the brawl, and the Pool Report from Walt Anderson explained, "Rule 19 allows us to end up looking at the potential for other players to be disqualified. We just did not feel like those actions rose to the level of disqualification."

New Orleans is set to take on the Panthers in Charlotte on Sunday, and with Paulson Adebo missing the first couple of games due to an ankle injury, it will be interesting to see how this all unfolds. Rookie Alontae Taylor did do a good job filling in for Lattimore.

