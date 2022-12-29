Saints Thursday Injury Report - Week 17 vs. Eagles

The Saints second injury report of the week lists several key contributors whose status is in question leading up to their Week 17 showdown at Philadelphia.

The New Orleans Saints (6-9) look to win three games in a row for the first time since Week 13 of the 2020 season this Sunday. To do so, they'll have to upset the 13-2 Philadelphia Eagles on the road.

New Orleans defeated the Cleveland Browns on the road last week, overcoming the Browns, horrible weather, and the absence of several injured players to do it. Both the New Orleans and Philadelphia face major injury questions in an important game for both squads.

Here's the Saints second injury report of the week.

Did Not Practice

Alvin Kamara, RB (personal issue)

Andrus Peat, LG (ankle)

Marcus Maye, S (shoulder)

Dwayne Washington, RB (illness)

Limited Participation

Marshon Lattimore, CB (abdomen)

Chris Olave, WR (hamstring)

Pete Werner, LB (hamstring)

Ryan Ramczyk, RT (illness/rest)

Justin Evans, S (shoulder)

Oct 20, 2022; New Orleans Saints linebacker Pete Werner (20) tackles Arizona Cardinals running back Keaontay Ingram (30). Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The absence of Kamara for a second straight day is obviously concerning. He's the team’s leading rusher and second leading receiver. However, coach Dennis Allen stated on Wednesday that Kamara is dealing with a ''personal issue that should not affect his status for Sunday''.

Peat left last week's win at Cleveland on the second drive. With RG Cesar Ruiz already on injured reserve, the Saints are likely going to face an incredible Philadelphia defensive tackle unit with backups Calvin Throckmorton and Josh Andrews at guard.

Werner has missed five of the last six contests, first with an ankle injury and last week with a hamstring. Kaden Elliss has starred in his absence, but New Orleans needs Werner to go along with Elliss and Pro Bowl LB Demario Davis against the Eagles explosive ground attack. Ditto for Maye, who also missed last week and has been in and out of the lineup all season.

Maye would also provide deep support against big-play Philadelphia wideouts A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith, who each have over 1,000 yards. An even bigger boost would be getting elite CB Marshon Lattimore back in the lineup. Lattimore has missed the last 10 games, but has been a more active participant in practice the last few weeks. He'll likely be a game-time decision.

Olave, the Saints leader in catches (63) and receiving yards (940) missed the first game of his rookie campaign last week. His presence would be critical against the top-ranked Eagles pass defense. Without him, the Saints have no pass catching threats aside from TE Juwan Johnson, fellow rookie WR Rashid Shaheed, and Kamara.

Philadelphia has a few big names of their own on the injury report. The biggest is QB Jalen Hurts, who missed last week with an injury to his throwing shoulder. After sitting out Wednesday's session, Hurts was reportedly throwing well at Thursday's practice. If he can't go, Philly will again turn to capable backup Gardner Minshew.

Eagles Pro Bowl RT Lane Johnson (groin) and slot corner Avonte Maddox (toe) will also be unavailable for the last two games of the regular season. Former Saint Chauncey Gardner-Johnson, who leads the Eagles with six interceptions, is eligible to come off injured reserve but has yet to be activated. It seems unlikely he'll suit up against his former teammates.

Philadelphia RB Miles Sanders (knee) did not practice Wednesday but was a limited participant this afternoon. He leads the Eagles with 1,175 rushing yards. Leading receiver A.J. Brown (80 catches, 1 304 yards) was limited in practice because of knee issues, as was rookie DT Jordan Davis (concussion). Both are expected to play on Sunday.

