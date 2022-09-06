Saints Add Chase Hansen to Active Roster, Sign Jake Luton to Practice Squad

The Saints made two moves on Tuesday, according to the NFL Transaction Report. The team is promoting linebacker Chase Hansen to the active roster, and is signing quarterback Jake Luton to the practice squad.

New Orleans had an open roster spot, and Hansen is someone who will fit in on special teams if called upon. He made quite the splash against the Texans in the preseason opener, but got hurt and missed some time. After not making the final roster, the team added him back on the practice squad.

Luton, who was with the Jaguars most recently, was a sixth-round pick by Jacksonville in 2020. He started in three of their games in that season, but didn't get a win in any of the games. The need to add a quarterback was there after Ian Book was claimed off of waivers by the Eagles.

We'll get our first glimpse of the team's health on Wednesday's injury report. It will be interesting to see where Pete Werner is at, but most signs are positive for the Saints heading into Week 1's matchup against the Falcons on the road.

