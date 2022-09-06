Skip to main content

Saints Add Chase Hansen to Active Roster, Sign Jake Luton to Practice Squad

The Saints made two transactions on Tuesday, adding a linebacker to the roster and getting another quarterback on the practice squad.

The Saints made two moves on Tuesday, according to the NFL Transaction Report. The team is promoting linebacker Chase Hansen to the active roster, and is signing quarterback Jake Luton to the practice squad. 

New Orleans had an open roster spot, and Hansen is someone who will fit in on special teams if called upon. He made quite the splash against the Texans in the preseason opener, but got hurt and missed some time. After not making the final roster, the team added him back on the practice squad.

Luton, who was with the Jaguars most recently, was a sixth-round pick by Jacksonville in 2020. He started in three of their games in that season, but didn't get a win in any of the games. The need to add a quarterback was there after Ian Book was claimed off of waivers by the Eagles.

We'll get our first glimpse of the team's health on Wednesday's injury report. It will be interesting to see where Pete Werner is at, but most signs are positive for the Saints heading into Week 1's matchup against the Falcons on the road.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Read More Saints News

In This Article (1)

New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints

Jameis Winston
Editorial / Opinion

National Media Jumping On New Orleans Saints Bandwagon

By Kyle T. Mosley
USATSI_9755758_168388561_lowres
News

Saints Mark Ingram to Switch Jersey Numbers Again

By Bob Rose
USATSI_7570273_168388561_lowres
Editorial / Opinion

Saints All-Time Record in Season Openers

By Bob Rose
USATSI_18781040_168388561_lowres
News

Report: OT Trevor Penning Could Be Back by Early November

By John Hendrix
USATSI_17480533_168388561_lowres
Editorial / Opinion

Saints Career Franchise Records About to Fall

By Bob Rose
USATSI_17685348_168388561_lowres
Editorial / Opinion

Saints, NFC, AFC, and Super Bowl Predictions

By Bob Rose
James Hurst
Editorial / Opinion

Saints' Health Trending Upwards for Week 1

By John Hendrix
USATSI_18918503_168388561_lowres
News

Saints Announce 4 Personnel Moves

By Bob Rose