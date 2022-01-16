Skip to main content
Former Saints Assistant Coach Joe Lombardi to Interview for Texans Top Job

A former top New Orleans offensive assistant is among the head coaching candidates for the Houston Texans.
Former New Orleans Saints assistant coach Joe Lombardi is interviewing for the vacant head coaching job with the Houston Texans, according to reports. Lombardi was an offensive assistant on Sean Payton's staff in New Orleans for 12 seasons.

A grandson of legendary Hall of Fame coach Vince Lombardi, Joe does not have head coaching experience at any level.

The 50-year-old Lombardi started as a defensive line coach for the University of Dayton in 1996. After three seasons there he was a position coach for VMI and Bucknell for two years before spending 2001 with the NY/NJ Hitmen of the XFL.

Lombardi became the offensive coordinator for Mercyhurst College from 2002 to 2005. The Atlanta Falcons gave him his first NFL job in 2006, employing him as a defensive assistant. After one season in Atlanta, Lombardi joined Sean Payton's staff with the Saints as the quarterbacks coach.

Lombardi was a crucial member of an offensive staff for a unit that led the NFL in total yardage and passing yards three times between 2007 and 2013. An explosive New Orleans offense paced the team to four playoff appearances and a Super Bowl title during that period.

The Detroit Lions hired Lombardi away from the Saints in 2014 to be their offensive coordinator. He spent two years with Detroit before rejoining New Orleans as quarterbacks coach in 2016.

Aug 22, 2011; New Orleans Saints offensive coordinator Pete Carmichael Jr. (left) and quarterbacks coach Joe Lombardi at Saints training camp. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee/Image of Sport-USA TODAY Sports

Lombardi helped oversee a top-10 ranked Saints offense for four of the next five years. He left again after the 2020 campaign, this time to become offensive coordinator for the Los Angeles Chargers.

The 9-8 Chargers just missed the AFC playoffs this year. Lombardi was in charge of an offense that ranked 4th in total yards, 2nd in passing production, and fifth in points scored. 

Lombardi was instrumental for a New Orleans offense that was historically productive.  He also played a key role in the development of second-year Chargers QB Justin Herbert this season. 

