Saints LB Demario Davis and Special Teams Ace J.T. Gray Earn All-Pro Honors

Two New Orleans players are among the 2021-22 NFL All-Pro honorees.

New Orleans Saints LB Demario Davis was named to the Second Team Associated Press NFL All-Pro squad Friday afternoon. Davis was also awarded 2nd Team All-Pro honors by Pro Football Focus on Thursday. Saints special teams ace J.T. Gray also landed First-team AP All-Pro honors.

The 33-year-old Davis was tied for fourth with Roquan Smith of the Chicago Bears among all linebackers in AP voting. He received 10 votes.

Only the Cowboys Micah Parsons (46 votes), Darius Leonard of Indianapolis (44), and the Packers De'Vondre Campbell (18) received more votes among the 50 AP voters.

Despite being ridiculously overlooked in Pro Bowl voting again, Davis led one of the NFL's best defenses in 2021. The Saints ranked 7th in total defense, 4th in points allowed, and 4th in rushing yardage among several other top-five rankings.

Davis, with the Saints since 2018, led New Orleans with 105 tackles. It was his fifth straight year with over 100 stops. He also tied for the team lead with 13 tackles for loss while adding 3 sacks, 10 QB hits, and 7 passes broken up.

New Orleans Saints linebacker Demario Davis (56) drives Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) out of bounds. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY

Gray, a reserve safety on defense, has led one one of the league's best kick coverage units for the last four seasons. New Orleans gave up just 9 yards per punt return and less than 21 yards per kickoff return in 2021.

Davis had previously earned 1st Team All-Pro honors in 2019. Gray earned the first Pro Bowl bid of his career this year.

Read More Saints News