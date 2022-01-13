Saints Fantasy Football: 2021 Point Leaders

A look at the 2021 Fantasy Football scoring leaders for the New Orleans Saints.

The 2021 New Orleans Saints offense was not the juggernaut of past years in fantasy football. Behind a beat up offensive line, a carousel of starting quarterbacks and injuries to the skill positions, Sean Payton's usual high-powered offense was a shell of itself over majority of the season. Thus, making it difficult to project who was a viable option outside of running back Alvin Kamara week-to-week.

Nonetheless, the Saints did see a few players post quality fantasy seasons considering the circumstances. While the others are showing promise of being viable FLEX options in 2022.

With the Fantasy Football season now over, here are the New Orleans Saints point leaders per position this season.

Quarterback: Taysom Hill (32nd Ranked QB in Standard Scoring | 122.7 Points)

Jan 9, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Taysom Hill (7) passes against the Atlanta Falcons during the first quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

The Saints' Swiss Army Knife found himself at the helm of the offense after Week 12 of the season. Hill would start five games at quarterback for the Saints, edging out opening week starter Jameis Winston (120.4 points) as the team's leading scorer at the quarterback position.

On average, Hill collected 16.77 points per week with his best performance coming in Week 14 against the New York Jets scoring 26.3 fantasy points. However, just a week later, Hill pieced together his worst fantasy performance as a starter with a sub 10-point performance against Tampa Bay.

Hill proved yet again that he is a viable fantasy option if he is the Saints starting quarterback because of his mobility. The BYU standout will most likely find himself in a quarterback battle for the second consecutive off-season with the potential of being the team's starting quarterback in 2022.

Running Back: Alvin Kamara (9th Ranked RB in Standard Scoring | 187.7 Points)

Jan 9, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (41) runs against Atlanta Falcons safety Shawn Williams (36) during the first quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

A first-round fantasy selection by many, Alvin Kamara remained a top fantasy running back for a fifth consecutive season despite missing four games. The former AP Offensive Rookie of The Year came up just short of becoming the first running back in NFL history to receive for 500 yards in each of his first five seasons, but in return set a new career high in rushing attempts with 240 carries.

Despite the drop in production in terms of receiving yards, Kamara maintained a steady average of 14.4 points per week in standard scoring leagues. AK's best performances came in Weeks 5 and 6, putting up 23+ points in back-to-back weeks against Washington and Seattle.

As long as he is healthy, Kamara is a viable Top 2 round target in a fantasy draft. One of the most explosive and versatile backs in the NFL, Kamara thrives in PPR leagues, but do not sleep on him in a standard scoring league next season. With the Saints returning to health in 2022, Kamara's touches may decrease but expect the same productivity from No. 41.

Wide Receiver: Marquez Callaway (38th Ranked WR in Standard Scoring | 105.8 Points

Nov 25, 2021; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints wide receiver Marquez Callaway (1) before their game against the Buffalo Bills at the Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

A projected fantasy football darling in the preseason, second-year wide-out Marquez Callaway did not live up to the unrealistic hype of the preseason but finished with a productive season for the Saints, but not in fantasy. The UDFA from UT finished this season with career highs across the board and led the Saints in receiving yards (689 yards).

Callaway was PFF's highest rated offensive player following the preseason and gathered plenty of hype in the fantasy football community. However, it was a big ask for a second-year UDFA to make the jump some were expecting from Callaway. He concluded the season averaging 6.2 points/week in standard scoring, with his best game coming against Washington in Week 5 when he posted 20.5 points.

Look for Callaway to emerge as a potential FLEX option next season as the Saints no. 2 wide receiver behind Michael Thomas. With Thomas' return, Callaway should see more single coverage and attract less attention from opposing defenses.

FLEX: Mark Ingram II (54th Ranked RB in Standard Scoring | 81.6 Points)

New Orleans Saints running back Mark Ingram (14) jumps into the stands to celebrate with fans after he scored a touchdown during the third quarter at Nissan Stadium Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021 in Nashville, Tenn. © Andrew Nelles / Tennessean.com / USA TODAY NETWORK

Mark Ingram II rejoined the Saints mid-way through the 2021 NFL season after a trade with the Houston Texans. The 2009 Heisman Trophy winner led the Texans in touches prior to the trade. Following his return to New Orleans, Ingram took a back seat to Alvin Kamara, becoming the Saints short yardage and change of pace back.

Even in his lesser role, Ingram provided plenty of fantasy owners a decent option over his four weeks as the Saints starting running back. Including a season high 16.8 points in standard scoring leagues in his Week 10 performance against the Tennessee Titans. He ended the year averaging just 5.8 points per week.

The Saints all-time leading rusher is under contract next season but should not be considered to be a fantasy pickup in many leagues, unless injuries play apart of the New Orleans offseason. This is not the "Boom and Zoom" of 2017 and 2018, Kamara is the only Saints running back that should be a fantasy play next season.

