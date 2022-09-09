The final Saints injury report is out for their season opener against the Falcons on the road. Here's the game designations going into Week 1, as three players won't be suiting up on Sunday.

OUT: Tre'Quan Smith (groin), Dwayne Washington (hamstring), Paulson Adebo (ankle)

QUESTIONABLE: Landon Young (hip), Michael Thomas (hamstring), J.T. Gray (hamstring), Tyrann Mathieu (illness)

Erik McCoy (calf) and Pete Werner (groin) do not carry any type of injury designation going into Sunday, which is great news for the team.

Paulson Adebo, Tyrann Mathieu, and Nephi Sewell were among those not spotted at practice today. We did get a glimpse of Adebo with weights towards the end of the open viewing portion to the media. Tre'Quan Smith was present for the stretching portion, but later ended up working off to the side with Dwayne Washington.

Read More Saints News