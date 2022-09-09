Skip to main content

Saints Final Injury Report for Week 1

The Saints have ruled out three players ahead of Sunday's season opener against the Falcons.

The final Saints injury report is out for their season opener against the Falcons on the road. Here's the game designations going into Week 1, as three players won't be suiting up on Sunday.

OUT: Tre'Quan Smith (groin), Dwayne Washington (hamstring), Paulson Adebo (ankle)

QUESTIONABLE: Landon Young (hip), Michael Thomas (hamstring), J.T. Gray (hamstring), Tyrann Mathieu (illness)

Erik McCoy (calf) and Pete Werner (groin) do not carry any type of injury designation going into Sunday, which is great news for the team.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Paulson Adebo, Tyrann Mathieu, and Nephi Sewell were among those not spotted at practice today. We did get a glimpse of Adebo with weights towards the end of the open viewing portion to the media. Tre'Quan Smith was present for the stretching portion, but later ended up working off to the side with Dwayne Washington. 

Read More Saints News

In This Article (2)

New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints
Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons

Saints 2022 Predictions
Editorial / Opinion

Saints 2022 Season Predictions From the SNN Staff

By Kyle T. Mosley
Offense _ Defense
Editorial / Opinion

Saints Run Defense vs. Falcons Rushing Attack

By Bob Rose
New Orleans Saints tight end Adam Trautman (82)
Editorial / Opinion

Saints vs. Falcons: Positions to Watch

By John Hendrix
(COPY) Saints Fantasy Football 2022 (1)
Fantasy Football

Saints Fantasy Football: Start 'em or Sit 'em in Week 1

By Brendan Boylan
Erik McCoy -Saints Center Signs Contract Extension
News

New Orleans Saints C Erik McCoy Agrees to 5-Year Contract Extension

By Kyle T. Mosley
2022 Injury Report (1)
News

Saints Thursday Injury Report: Week 1

By John Hendrix
USATSI_10465637_168388561_lowres
Editorial / Opinion

Saints Passing Attack vs. Falcons Pass Defense

By Bob Rose
USATSI_18764369_168388561_lowres
News

Saints Sign OG Wyatt Davis Off Giants Practice Squad

By John Hendrix