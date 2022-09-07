The Saints and Falcons clash to open the regular season, as each team looks to get started out on the right foot.

After months of waiting and anticipation, we're just about there. Saints football returns on Sunday, as they open on the road against their notorious NFC South rival in the Falcons for Week 1. Atlanta holds the all-time lead in the regular season series 53-52, and also have a playoff win from the 1991 season. The Saints have won four out of the past five matchups, however.

The team last opened their season against the Falcons in 2014, which saw them lose in overtime 37-34 on the road. Here's a few things we're watching this week leading up to the game.

What to Watch For

THE HEALTH: Michael Thomas (hamstring) and Paulson Adebo (ankle) are two of the most important players to keep tabs on this week. Everything that we've heard seems promising, but we'll get our first injury report later on Wednesday to see where the team is at from a health perspective. Having both of these players in the lineup will be instrumental to success for the Saints. We'll have to keep an eye on Pete Werner, who is dealing with a troublesome groin injury.

Aug 26, 2022; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston (2) looks on during warmups before the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

WINSTON'S IMPACT: It's easy to forget, but Jameis Winston didn't play in either of the games against the Falcons last year. There was certainly a good morale boost he offered to the team in their regular season finale last season against Atlanta being around in pre-game. He has a lot to prove this season, and there's plenty of reasons to be optimistic about him delivering this year.

DEFENSE SETTING THE TONE: The Saints defense is certainly a strong suit going into the season. New Orleans will hopefully have their top look going into Week 1, and that includes Marcus Maye. There has obviously been some concern since his arrest the other week, but we have to remember that the legal process typically has to play out and then we'll see if any NFL discipline comes in.

The defense boasts a strong pass rush and has a good run defense going for them, and the secondary looks to be one of the best they've ever had. It may not be a perfect product to open the season, as communication is a big focal point in the early stages of the year. However, the expectations are there against the Falcons. They'll have a good test on their hands with Drake London, Kyle Pitts, Cordarrelle Patterson, and Marcus Mariota.

Jun 2, 2022; Metairie, LA, USA; New Orleans Saints Chris Olave (12) and Jarvis Landry (80) look on during organized team activities at the New Orleans Saints Training Facility. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

NEW FACES: Jarvis Landry, Tyrann Mathieu, and Chris Olave are some of the players that will be suiting up for their first action with the Saints. They're all going to be key contributors for the team this season, and it will be something to pay attention to against the Falcons. Landry has a lot to prove on a one-year deal, while Mathieu's impact in the secondary looks to be a game changer. Add in Chris Olave as a big weapon at wide receiver, and this could be a good first game to see it all come together.

