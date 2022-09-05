Skip to main content

Saints Mark Ingram to Switch Jersey Numbers Again

New Orleans RB Mark Ingram reportedly switching back to a number much more familiar to Saints fans.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Rod Walker of Nola.com was the first to report on Sunday that New Orleans Saints running back Mark Ingram will be switching back to the number 22 jersey. The move comes days after defensive back Chauncey Gardner-Johnson, who had worn number 22, was traded to the Philadelphia Eagles.

Ingram, 32, was a first-round draft pick of the Saints in 2011 out of Alabama. He was first given number 32, but switched to number 28 before the start of his 2011 rookie campaign.

After wearing 28 for his first two seasons, Ingram switched to number 22 in 2013. He wore that number until his departure from the Saints in free agency after the 2018 season.

When Ingram returned to the Saints via trade last season, the 22 jersey was already taken by Gardner-Johnson. He’d instead wear the number 14, the inverted digit of teammate and friend Alvin Kamara. At the onset of training camp, Ingram switched again. This time to the number 5, allowing new quarterback Andy Dalton to take 14.

December 4, 2011; New Orleans Saints running back Mark Ingram (28) carries the ball against the Detroit Lions. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

December 4, 2011; New Orleans Saints running back Mark Ingram (28) carries the ball against the Detroit Lions. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

The number 22 is the jersey worn by Ingram for the most games in his career. He wore that number for 86 games, including postseason. Jersey number 21 (Ravens) was worn for 27 games, 28 (Saints) was worn for 26 games, 14 (Saints) worn for 7 games, and 2 (Texans) also for 7 games.

Here are the other recently assigned or changed jersey numbers for New Orleans players.

LB - Chase Hansen, 42

TE - Lucas Krull, 87

Scroll to Continue

Read More

WR - Kawaan Baker, 15

DT - Christian Ringo, 57

OT - Tanner Owen, 79

G - Drew Desjarlais, 61

Read More Saints News

In This Article (1)

New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints

USATSI_7570273_168388561_lowres
Editorial / Opinion

Saints All-Time Record in Season Openers

By Bob Rose
USATSI_18781040_168388561_lowres
News

Report: OT Trevor Penning Could Be Back by Early November

By John Hendrix
USATSI_17480533_168388561_lowres
Editorial / Opinion

Saints Career Franchise Records About to Fall

By Bob Rose
USATSI_17685348_168388561_lowres
Editorial / Opinion

Saints, NFC, AFC, and Super Bowl Predictions

By Bob Rose
James Hurst
Editorial / Opinion

Saints' Health Trending Upwards for Week 1

By John Hendrix
USATSI_18918503_168388561_lowres
News

Saints Announce 4 Personnel Moves

By Bob Rose
USATSI_18781179_168388561_lowres
News

Report: Saints' Marcus Maye Arrested for Aggravated Assault With Firearm

By John Hendrix
Bayou Blitz 2022 Template (6)
Podcasts

The Bayou Blitz Podcast Ep.7 - Gardner-Johnson Traded & Reactions to 53-Man Roster

By Brendan Boylan