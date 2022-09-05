Saints Mark Ingram to Switch Jersey Numbers Again

Rod Walker of Nola.com was the first to report on Sunday that New Orleans Saints running back Mark Ingram will be switching back to the number 22 jersey. The move comes days after defensive back Chauncey Gardner-Johnson, who had worn number 22, was traded to the Philadelphia Eagles.

Ingram, 32, was a first-round draft pick of the Saints in 2011 out of Alabama. He was first given number 32, but switched to number 28 before the start of his 2011 rookie campaign.

After wearing 28 for his first two seasons, Ingram switched to number 22 in 2013. He wore that number until his departure from the Saints in free agency after the 2018 season.

When Ingram returned to the Saints via trade last season, the 22 jersey was already taken by Gardner-Johnson. He’d instead wear the number 14, the inverted digit of teammate and friend Alvin Kamara. At the onset of training camp, Ingram switched again. This time to the number 5, allowing new quarterback Andy Dalton to take 14.

December 4, 2011; New Orleans Saints running back Mark Ingram (28) carries the ball against the Detroit Lions. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

The number 22 is the jersey worn by Ingram for the most games in his career. He wore that number for 86 games, including postseason. Jersey number 21 (Ravens) was worn for 27 games, 28 (Saints) was worn for 26 games, 14 (Saints) worn for 7 games, and 2 (Texans) also for 7 games.

Here are the other recently assigned or changed jersey numbers for New Orleans players.

LB - Chase Hansen, 42

TE - Lucas Krull, 87

WR - Kawaan Baker, 15

DT - Christian Ringo, 57

OT - Tanner Owen, 79

G - Drew Desjarlais, 61

