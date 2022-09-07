Saints Rushing Attack vs. Falcons Run Defense

The New Orleans Saints and Atlanta Falcons renew a rivalry that will see the teams meet for the 107th time on Sunday in Atlanta. These teams split the season series last year, but the Saints have won their last four meetings in Atlanta.

New Orleans enters the 2022 season with expectations of a much improved offense. Injuries ravaged an already short-handed unit in 2021, causing the Saints to finish 28th in total offense and dead last in passing yardage. One area the team did find some success with is their rushing attack.

Atlanta counters with a defense that finished 26th in total yardage and 29th in points allowed last season. The Falcons didn't make many moves on that side of the ball this offseason, leading to skepticism in most circles about this area.

One of the problems Atlanta has had in recent years is losing physical battles at the line of scrimmage on both sides of the ball. Since 2017, the Saints have bullied opponents at the line of scrimmage with great success. Let's see how their rushing attack stacks up against Atlanta's run defense.

New Orleans Running Game

2021 Rushing Statistics

117 yards per game (15th)

3.9 per rush (28th)

12 rushing touchdowns (24th)

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (41) straight arms Atlanta Falcons safety Shawn Williams (36). Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY

The entire New Orleans offense revolves around 27-year-old RB Alvin Kamara, the NFL's most versatile weapon. Kamara led the team in rushing for the fourth consecutive season, picking up 898 yards on the ground in just 13 games. When he missed four contests with a knee injury, an already short-handed offense was all but stagnant.

What few doubters Kamara has had in his career were silenced when he proved he could be an effective runner between the tackles over the last few seasons. A slashing runner with amazing balance and vision, Kamara takes advantage of the smallest creases in a defense.

Kamara had three 100-yard rushing games in 2021 and three more outings of at least 70 yards on the ground. However, his 3.7 average per carry and four rushing scores were the lowest of his five-year career. His receiving production was also down. He’ll continue to be the focal point of the offense, but would be more effective with a complementary backfield threat to attract defensive attention.

Mark Ingram returned to New Orleans in a mid-season trade with Houston last season. Ingram, 32, had 260 yards rushing in seven games, but dealt with his own knee issues that sidelined him for four games and limited his effectiveness. He averaged just 3.8/carry and scored one touchdown.

When healthy, Ingram is still extremely effective between the tackles and an underrated receiver out of the backfield. The franchise's all-time leader in rushing yards and rushing touchdowns, he could be the ideal complement to Kamara. Especially in short yardage and goal-line situations.

New Orleans Saints running back Mark Ingram (22) carries the ball for a touchdown against the Atlanta Falcons. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

Third-year RB Tony Jones suffered an early season ankle injury. The injury limited his touches upon his return after a standout preseason. Jones held off challengers with another strong training camp this summer. He won’t get many touches, so will have to show decisive running and improved vision when he does.

Veteran RB Dwayne Washington is one of the team’s special teams aces and little is expected from him offensively. However, the Saints have another player who could be a bona fide threat out of the backfield.

Taysom Hill, now listed at tight end, is still expected to be utilized around the offensive formation. Hill is a rugged runner who has a dynamic open field burst.

New Orleans will need to be effective up front to open up running lanes for their backs. The starting offensive line played together for a mere 22 snaps in 2021 because of injuries. Expect this crew to try and establish themselves early to take control of the game.

Atlanta Run Defense

2021 Rushing Statistics

131.9 yards per game (27th)

4.3 yards per rush (17th)

19 rushing touchdowns (26th)

New Orleans Saints Taysom Hill (7) runs through the Atlanta Falcons defense for a touchdown. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY

Atlanta's front seven has often been overwhelmed by opponents over the last few seasons. The Falcons added a few pieces this offseason, namely edge rushers Lorenzo Carter and rookie second-round pick Arnold Ebiketie. However, those players will be a bigger asset as pass rushers than against the run.

Defensive lineman Grady Jarrett heads a thin defensive line made thinner with DE Marlon Davidson on injured reserve. Linebacker Deion Jones is also on injured reserve, leaving Rashaan Evans, Mykal Walker, veteran Nick Kwiatkoski, and rookie Troy Andersen at inside linebacker.

Adetokunbo Ogundeji is a big-bodied defender that joins Carter and Ebiketie on the edge. Falcons safeties Richie Grant, Jaylinn Hawkins, and Erik Harris are solid tacklers. However, they might not be able to be used in the tackle box because of an improved New Orleans receiving corps.

Atlanta gave up three 100-yard rushing performances in 2021.

What to Expect

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (41) runs past Atlanta Falcons linebacker Brandon Copeland (51). Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Alvin Kamara rushed for 146 yards against the Falcons in a 30-20 New Orleans victory in last year's season finale. It was the second highest rushing total of Kamara's career and part of a 195-yard rushing performance by the Saints on the day.

Earlier in the year, New Orleans had to abandon their running game in the second half of a 27-25 home upset by the Falcons after falling behind 24-6.

Kamara has been contained fairly well by the Falcons throughout his career. He’s averaged 67 yards on the ground and 108 all-purpose yards in nine meetings against Atlanta. Expect the Saints to try and control the tempo with Kamara and Ingram early.

If the Saints can control the line of scrimmage, that will wear down a thin Atlanta front. It will also open up play-action opportunities for QB Jameis Winston and the receivers.

If the strategy is successful, look for Ingram to assume more of the rushing load in the middle of the game while the Saints try to take advantage of one-on-one matchups with Kamara outside the numbers.

