Saints Sign OG Wyatt Davis Off Giants Practice Squad

The Saints take an offensive lineman from the Giants practice squad to add to their active roster.

According to multiple reports, the Saints are signing offensive guard Wyatt Davis off the Giants practice squad. The former third-round pick of the Vikings from 2021 will join the active roster. Davis, who played at Ohio State, was selected 86th overall. The corresponding move will see the team releasing Tanner Owens, according to NewOrleans.Football's Nick Underhill.

The initial Saints injury report saw the recently claimed Owen missing practice on Wednesday due to illness. Calvin Throckmorton is the other backup to Andrus Peat and Cesar Ruiz. One area to note is Erik McCoy being on the initial report with a calf injury. He was limited on Wednesday. The team also has veterans Josh Andrews and Nick Martin on the practice squad, who they could call up if needed.

We'll know more as the week progresses, but Week 1's date with the Falcons is right around the corner.

