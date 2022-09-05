It's game week across the NFL, as all teams begin to make their 18-week runs to the postseason. The Saints open up on the road against their notorious NFC South rival in the Falcons. We talked about their health trending in the right direction the other day, and now we have even more optimism for rookie left tackle Trevor Penning.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Penning could be ready by early November.

The #Saints received unexpectedly good news following the foot surgery for first-round OT Trevor Penning: Rather than miss all of 2022, Penning has a chance to be ready by early Nov., sources say. At the least, he'll be able to practice, at the most could be key down the stretch.

Penning got hurt in the preseason finale against the Chargers on a Mark Ingram touchdown run. He kept going, and it wasn't until later that teammates realized he had suffered an injury. It was feared to be significant, and further tests ended up revealing torn ligaments in his left foot.

Being that Penning was placed on injured reserve after final roster cuts, he has to miss at least four games. He would count as one of the eight players that the team could bring back under the new rules. James Hurst rolls into the new season as the team's starter at left tackle, and depth behind him includes Landon Young and Lewis Kidd.

Penning was developing nicely in training camp and the preseason before getting hurt. Hopefully, the missed time won't hinder him too much, but it gives him a chance to get back into things when the Saints may need him most.

