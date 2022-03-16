Skip to main content
New Orleans Saints

Saints Awarded 2 Compensatory Picks for the 2022 NFL Draft

New Orleans gets two additional selections for the 2022 NFL Draft as a result of the NFL's compensatory program.
The NFL handed out their compensatory picks for the 2022 NFL Draft yesterday afternoon. The New Orleans Saints were awarded two additional draft choices, both at the end of the third round. They will get the 34th and 37th picks at the end of the third round, equating to the 98th and 101st overall selections.

An NFL team qualifies for a compensatory draft pick when they lose a high-priced unrestricted free agent the previous year and do not replace them with a player of equal financial value.

Starting in 2020, the NFL began rewarding teams two third-round picks in consecutive years if that team loses a minority coach or executive as a head coach or general manager to another team.

Atlanta Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Saints earned their two compensatory picks this year because of DE Trey Hendrickson signing with the Cincinnati Bengals last season. New Orleans also lost Assistant General Manager Terry Fontenot when he was hired to be the General Manager of the Atlanta Falcons.

Last season, New Orleans used their first compensatory selection for Fontenot in a package to trade up and draft CB Paulson Adebo with the Number 76 overall selection.

The Saints currently have seven selections in the 2022 NFL Draft, to be held April 28-30 in Las Vegas.

  • Round 1 (18th Overall)
  • Round 2 (49)
  • Round 3 (98 - compensatory)
  • Round 3 (101 - compensatory)
  • Round 4 (120)
  • Round 5 (181)
  • Round 7 (237)
New Orleans did not have a third-round choice before the compensatory selections because they had traded it to the Texans in exchange for CB Bradley Roby. This list of draft picks could certainly change, especially with the Saints pursuit of Houston QB Deshaun Watson where several draft choices will be involved. 

