Saints Final Injury Report on Friday, Dec. 10 - Week 14

Skip to main content
    •
    December 11, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Saints vs. Jets Injury Report and Transactions - Friday, Dec. 10

    New Orleans Saints vs. New York Jets injury reports announced on Friday, Dec. 10.
    Author:

    New Orleans Saints vs. New York Jets injury reports announced on Friday, Dec. 10.

    Saints Injury Report 2021 (41)

    OUT

    The Saints will be without starting right tackle Ryan Ramcyzk due to a knee injury that prevented him from practicing the entire week.  

    Linebackers Pete Warner (elbow) and Kaden Elliss (hamstring) did not participate in Friday's practice and will be out for the New York Jets contest on Sunday.

    USATSI_17275794

    LIMITED & QUESTIONABLE

    Wide receiver Lil' Jordan Humphrey is questionable for Sunday's action and still hobbling from a hamstring injury.

    New Orleans received good news when DE Marcus Davenport (shoulder) and LT Terron Armstead (knee) were limited participants in Friday's practice session. Davenport's return to the lineup is a boost since Cam Jordan hasn't been reactivated from the COVID-19 reserve list.

    The Saints backfield will have Taysom Hill and Alvin Kamara in New York, while Mark Ingram and Ty Montgomery may miss the trip while remaining on the COVID-19 reserve list. Kamara will return after missing four games with a knee injury. His playmaking abilities would catalyst the New Orleans offense and take pressure off Taysom Hill.

    Jordan and Ingram may be eligible to come off the list provided the players have two negative test results within 24 hours.

    New Orleans Saints wide receiver Kenny Stills (12)

    FREE AGENT SIGNINGS

    NEW ORLEANS

    •     Stills, Kenny, WR, Oklahoma

    Read More

    Kenny Stills returned after being released earlier this week by New Orleans. The Saints have three wide receivers available on its active roster ready to play on Sunday with Tre'Quan Smith, Marquez Callaway, and Kenny Stills. Deonte Harris is serving a three-game suspension, and Ty Montgomery is on the COVID list.  

    Saturday may accompany several roster moves with elevations to the active roster for practice-squad players like Easop Winston Jr, Kevin White, or Kawaan Baker.

    Read More Saints News Coverage

    Saints Injury Report 2021 (41)
    News

    Saints Final Injury Report on Friday, Dec. 10 - Week 14

    34 seconds ago
    f9a7e19d70801c283f42060b2b9d89464bd084e0ce3ca06d3569b3c216a8f52f7b421487583c8cf04a01eb0fec4b38a0bf7d0596a28055567774a2191aac857b
    Podcasts

    Podcast: Saints On Struggle Bus, But It Can Stop Sunday

    11 hours ago
    USATSI_17275660_168388561_lowres (1)
    Editorial / Opinion

    Saints' Taysom Hill Has Unique Opportunity

    12 hours ago
    USATSI_17296189_168388561_lowres
    News

    Saints Add Ty Montgomery to COVID-19 Reserve List

    Dec 9, 2021
    Saints Injury Report 2021 (40)
    News

    Week 14: Saints Thursday Injury Report

    Dec 9, 2021
    (COPY) Offense vs Pass Defense (2)
    Editorial / Opinion

    Inside Week 14: Saints Passing Attack vs. Jets Pass Defense

    Dec 9, 2021
    First Look Template (9)
    Editorial / Opinion

    Saints vs. Jets: First Look at Week 14's Matchup

    Dec 9, 2021
    Saints Injury Report 2021 (39)
    News

    Week 14: Saints Wednesday Injury Report

    Dec 8, 2021