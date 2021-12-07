Saints Announce Three Roster Moves on Tuesday

The New Orleans Saints announced three roster moves on Tuesday afternoon. New Orleans waived WR Kenny Stills and DT Malcolm Roach, while re-signing WR Kevin White to their practice squad.

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Kenny Stills (12). Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

Stills, 29, was re-signed by the Saints in October after playing for the team in 2013 and 2014. He was a fifth-round draft choice by New Orleans in 2013, then traded to the Dolphins in 2015, where he played for four years.

Miami traded Stills to Houston in 2019. He was with the Texans until his release late last season and finished the year on Buffalo's practice squad.

Stills saw action in 10 games for the Saints this season, starting four contests. He had just 5 receptions out of 22 targets for 64 yards and no touchdowns for the Saints 25th ranked passing attack.

New Orleans Saints defensive tackle Malcolm Roach (97). Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY

Roach joined the Saints as an undrafted rookie from Texas in 2020. He played nine games as a rookie, recording 16 tackles and four QB pressures.

Roach appeared in six contests this season and had seven tackles. He was on injured reserve for the last three games before being designated to return on Monday.

Titans cornerback Janoris Jenkins (20) and safety Kevin Byard (31) break up a pass intended for Saints receiver Kevin White (17). George Walker IV / Tennessean.com / USA TODAY NETWORK

Kevin White was the Number 7 overall pick in the 2015 draft out of West Virginia by the Chicago Bears. After an injury-riddled career that saw him catch just 25 passes for 285 yards, he was signed by the Saints late in training camp.

White had one reception for 38 yards in five games with New Orleans earlier this season.

The Saints are 5-7 and have lost five straight contests. They play at the 3-9 New York Jets this Sunday afternoon.