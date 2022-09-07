The first injury report of Week 1 is out for the Saints, as they work to prepare for the Falcons on Sunday. Among those players not spotted at today's practice included Dwayne Washington, Paulson Adebo, and Tanner Owen. Landon Young was spotted, but not participating. We also saw Tre'Quan Smith and Marcus Davenport briefly during the stretching portion. One number update to pass along is that Kirk Merritt is now wearing No. 33.

DID NOT PARTICIPATE:

Landon Young (hip),

Paulson Adebo (ankle),

Tre'Quan Smith (groin),

Marcus Davenport (injury/non-disclosed),

Dwayne Washington (hamstring),

LIMITED:

Michael Thomas (hamstring),

Erik McCoy (calf),

Pete Werner (groin),

J.T. Gray (hamstring)

The initial report of the week is just that. Adebo certainly felt a bit confident in his recovery last week, but not being on the practice field isn't cause for concern just yet. We'll get more insight over the next two days on each player's status.

On Thomas, Dennis Allen said, "We're working him back in, we'll see where we're at. Another positive step getting him back out here." Allen said 'we'll see' on whether he plays on Sunday, but that he's progressing.

