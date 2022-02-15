Skip to main content
Team(s)
New Orleans Saints

Michael Wilhoite Interviewed by the Saints for Defensive Coordinator Position

New Orleans interviews one of their former assistants for vacant defensive coordinator position.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

The New Orleans Saints interviewed Chargers Linebackers Coach Michael Wilhoite today for their defensive coordinator position, according to multiple reports. New Orleans interviewed Detroit secondary coach Aubrey Pleasant for the same role over the weekend.

The Saints may also promote from within. Dennis Allen, the previous coordinator, was promoted to head coach earlier this month to replace Sean Payton. Allen has said that he will continue to make the defensive play calls.

Nov 9, 2014; New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees (9) prepares to throw the ball as San Francisco 49ers linebacker Michael Wilhoite (57) pressures. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

Nov 9, 2014; New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees (9) prepares to throw the ball as San Francisco 49ers linebacker Michael Wilhoite (57) pressures. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

Wilhoite, 35, was an accomplished NFL linebacker for seven seasons from 2011 to 2017. The first six of those years were with the San Francisco 49ers. He had 4 interceptions, broke up 11 passes, and recorded 13 tackles for loss in his career.

After his retirement in 2018, Wilhoite was added to the Saints coaching staff as a special teams assistant in 2019.

New Orleans moved him over to the defensive staff in 2020, where he served under Dennis Allen. The Saints ranked fourth in total defense in 2020 and held top-five rankings in most defensive categories.

Wilhoite was hired as the linebackers coach onto the Chargers staff last season under first-year head coach Brandon Staley. The Chargers ranked 23rd in total defense last season, but 12th against the pass.

Read More

Read More Saints News

USATSI_16141718_168388561_lowres
News

Michael Wilhoite Interviewed by the Saints for Defensive Coordinator Position

28 seconds ago
Saints WR Michael Thomas
News

Michael Thomas References Kobe Bryant on Instagram Post

8 hours ago
Winston Workouts
Editorial / Opinion

Will Jameis Winston's Impressive Rehab Entice the Saints to Re-Sign the Quarterback?

8 hours ago
USATSI_16929644_168388561_lowres
Editorial / Opinion

Grading the Saints 2021 Rookie Class

Feb 14, 2022
20220213_184300
News

Odell Beckham Jr. Injured During Super Bowl LVI

Feb 13, 2022
USATSI_17639189_168388561_lowres
Editorial / Opinion

Super Bowl LVI Predictions from SNN

Feb 13, 2022
Sean Payton
News

Sean Payton Talks Stepping Away, Dennis Allen Advice with Jim Rome

Feb 12, 2022
USATSI_17480538_168388561_lowres
Editorial / Opinion

Grading the Saints 2021 Defensive End Performance

Feb 12, 2022