Michael Wilhoite Interviewed by the Saints for Defensive Coordinator Position

The New Orleans Saints interviewed Chargers Linebackers Coach Michael Wilhoite today for their defensive coordinator position, according to multiple reports. New Orleans interviewed Detroit secondary coach Aubrey Pleasant for the same role over the weekend.

The Saints may also promote from within. Dennis Allen, the previous coordinator, was promoted to head coach earlier this month to replace Sean Payton. Allen has said that he will continue to make the defensive play calls.

Nov 9, 2014; New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees (9) prepares to throw the ball as San Francisco 49ers linebacker Michael Wilhoite (57) pressures.

Wilhoite, 35, was an accomplished NFL linebacker for seven seasons from 2011 to 2017. The first six of those years were with the San Francisco 49ers. He had 4 interceptions, broke up 11 passes, and recorded 13 tackles for loss in his career.

After his retirement in 2018, Wilhoite was added to the Saints coaching staff as a special teams assistant in 2019.

New Orleans moved him over to the defensive staff in 2020, where he served under Dennis Allen. The Saints ranked fourth in total defense in 2020 and held top-five rankings in most defensive categories.

Wilhoite was hired as the linebackers coach onto the Chargers staff last season under first-year head coach Brandon Staley. The Chargers ranked 23rd in total defense last season, but 12th against the pass.

