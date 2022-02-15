Michael Thomas References Kobe Bryant on Instagram Post

Michael Thomas References Kobe Bryant 'Demon Mode' on Instagram
Michael Thomas is going to be an important part of what the Saints try to do in 2022, and he made an interesting Instagram post on Tuesday. Thomas removed all of his posts on Instagram and now has one remaining that's entitled: 2022 demon mode...
Thomas' Post
The video hones in on something the late Kobe Bryant said about his work ethic: "I'm relentless. I wanna win and wanna win by any means necessary, and that's when that demon comes out."
There's been a lot of talk about the Saints trading Thomas away since last year's fiasco with the surgery and setbacks, but all of those fences were mended. We got further confirmation from NFL Network's Ian Rapoport just a few days ago that the team wasn't going to trade him.
He's been in communication with the team, and he was one of the players around when Sean Payton held his press conference to announce that he was stepping down. Even during the season, Thomas was spotted around the facility. Everything that's been heard has been positive, and most of it centers around Thomas being hungry and ready to get back into the mix. It even looks like things are smooth between him and Ceedy Duce.
The Saints offense desperately needs him in the lineup, and the next quarterback for the team will rely heavily on him. While we still await who that may be and what offensive coordinator will be in the mix, Thomas will certainly provide a huge shot in the arm for New Orleans, and they should get even more weapons to help.
