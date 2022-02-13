Super Bowl LVI Predictions from SNN

The end of the 2021-22 NFL season culminates with Super Bowl LVI this evening at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. This year's Super Bowl pits the Los Angeles Rams against the Cincinnati Bengals.

The Rams are making their fifth appearance in the Big Game as a franchise. Two of those trips were when they were located in St. Louis. They have a 1-3 Super Bowl record, with the only victory coming in Super Bowl XXXIV after the 1999 season.

Los Angeles won the NFC West with a 12-5 record. They beat Arizona at home in Wild-Card game, Tampa Bay on the road in the Divisional Round, and San Francisco at home in the championship game.

The Rams built most of their roster through high-profile trades and free-agent signings. Quarterback Matthew Stafford, CB Jalen Ramsey, LB Von Miller, LB Leonard Floyd, and WR Odell Beckham were brought specifically for this moment. They join dominant DT Aaron Donald, RB Cam Akers, and NFL Offensive Player of the Year WR Cooper Kupp on a star-studded roster.

Cincinnati makes the third Super Bowl trip in franchise history. Both other appearances resulted in losses to the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowls XVI (1982) and XXIII (1989). They won the AFC North with a 10-7 record this year after a last place finish in 2020.

The Bengals won their first playoff game in 31 years with a Wild-Card triumph over the Raiders. They followed that up with road upsets of the Titans and Chiefs to take the conference title.

Cincinnati’s roster is built mainly through the draft. Stud QB Joe Burrow is joined by wideouts Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins, Tyler Boyd, RB Joe Mixon, and TE C. J. Uzomah on offense. Former Saints DE Trey Hendrickson and S Vonn Bell team with DE Sam Hubbard and S Jessie Bates to make up an underrated defense.

Both teams have diverse and explosive offenses. Each squad will also have to contend with formidable pass rushes and opportunistic defenses.

Here are the Saints News Network staff picks for who will win Super Bowl LVI.

BRENDAN BOYLAN

Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson (91), left, and Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Sam Hubbard (94) celebrate a sack © Kareem Elgazzar/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK

For the second consecutive year the hosts of the Super Bowl have a chance to raise the Lombardi Trophy on their home turf. After seeing the Tampa Bay Buccaneers do just that a year ago the “All-In” Los Angeles Rams look to do the same with an elite offensive arsenal and a defense led by perhaps the best in the league Aaron Donald. However, they will have to knock off a team that many felt were a few years away, the Cincinnati Bengals.

The Bengals sped up the process of becoming a contender due in large part to their Bayou Boys of Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase. The electric pairing have become a regular on highlight reels across the country and both brought home awards at NFL honors this week.

Los Angeles is a team full of NFL veterans, some who have even played in and won Super Bowls but never with a pressure like this. With the game in your backyard after going all in throughout the season and Vegas’ favorites it feels that all the pressure is on the Rams to win the title. On the other hand, the Bengals have won over a lot of NFL fans in recent weeks and are playing as free as ever.

The Bengals will have to keep Burrow upright and find a heavy dose of Joe Mixon to come out victorious, but I feel they will do just that. Behind a big MVP performance from Joe Burrow the Bengals defense does just enough to hold on late in the ball game with a Trey Hendrickson sack fumble.

Bengals 24, Rams 17

MVP = Joe Burrow

JOHN HENDRIX

Cincinnati Bengals QB Joe Burrow (9). © Kareem Elgazzar/The Cincinnati Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK

Sunday marks the third time the Bengals franchise has been in the Super Bowl, coming up short in their previous two outings against the 49ers. Meanwhile, the Rams are on their fifth attempt, with one win coming when they were the St. Louis Rams and featured the ‘Greatest Show on Turf’.

Everyone should have a firm appreciation for what Cincy has been able to do with Joe Burrow at the helm, and the big questions for them is how they weather the early onslaught the Rams may throw their way and how they can move the ball offensively against a strong LA defense.

This may be Matthew Stafford’s one and only shot at getting a ring, and he’s sure to have some postseason jitters. Leaning on Cooper Kupp and OBJ will go a long way to helping him get settled in. Playing in front of their ‘home’ crowd may make things easier, but we’ve seen this game be all about momentum swings and big moments.

This Super Bowl should be no different, and it couldn’t be more exciting to watch.

Some parting thoughts for Saints fans. Either way, they’re going to be hosting a Super Bowl champion team in the Superdome in 2022. Hopefully, that’s not the Rams.

Bengals 30, Rams 24

MVP = Joe Burrow

KYLE T. MOSLEY

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1). Credit: USA TODAY NETWORK

The Cincinnati Bengals have the look of a team of destiny and will win Super Bowl LVI. The Bengals take on the personality of their star quarterback Joe Burrow and are unflappable. I am unsure cornerback Jalen Ramsey will hold down wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase for the entire contest. Chase and running back Joe Mixon will have a monstrous games; and so will defensive end Trey Hendrickson. New Orleans' former sack leader will be relentless and make quarterback Matthew Stafford uneasy in the pocket.

Keep an eye on the Rams rushing attack. Sean McVay typically abandons the run if the Rams get behind in games. The advantage would be for the Bengals defense to make L.A. one-dimensional.

However, the L.A. offense won't succumb easily to the Bengals pressure. Stafford, OBJ, and Kupp will make the game interesting through the first three quarters. The Rams will be without injured tight end Tyler Higbee. A huge blow for Stafford. Will the stage be too large for TE Blanton? Van Jefferson was gimpy most of the week. I expect the Bengals defense to hit and sack Stafford, create two turnovers, and finally earn the first Lombardi Trophy for the franchise.

Bengals 34, Rams 30

MVP=Joe Burrow

BOB ROSE

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1). © Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Rams were my preseason pick to win it all (we'll ignore my AFC pick; I say with head lowered in shame).

Aaron Donald and the terrific LA pass rush could give a Bengals line that can't protect Burrow fits. Matt Stafford has shown that he is indeed a championship quarterback and Cooper Kupp is an outstanding wideout.

Despite their youth, the Bengals play better as the spotlight shines brighter. Joe Burrow has taken his place among the game’s best young quarterbacks. Ja'Marr Chase leads a group of dynamic young wideouts and Joe Mixon can beat defenses in multiple ways.

I see Stafford having a good game and that pass rush is great. However, I think people underestimate the Bengals pass rush and their defense in general. Burrow has shown elite poise and toughness in the face of incredible pressure. I also see the Cincinnati receivers tearing up an overrated Rams secondary.

Bengals 34, Rams 30

MVP = Ja'Marr Chase

