Grading the Saints 2021 Rookie Class

How did the New Orleans rookie class of 2021 respond in their first NFL season?

Former New Orleans Saints coach Sean Payton had to rebuild an aging team after three straight 7-9 seasons through the middle part of last decade. Payton, General Manager Mickey Loomis, and assistant General Manager Jeff Ireland did it mostly through the draft.

Over the last five years, New Orleans bolstered their defense with draft picks like defensive backs Marshon Lattimore, Marcus Williams, and Chauncey Gardner-Johnson and defensive linemen Marcus Davenport and David Onyemata. The offense was bolstered with draft choices WR Michael Thomas, RB Alvin Kamara, and linemen Ryan Ramczyk and Erik McCoy.

A talented core built mainly through the draft helped the Saints win four straight division titles from 2017 to 2020. Going into the 2021 draft, New Orleans needed to fill several holes after offseason losses.

Saints 2021 Grades: The Rookies

1st Round - Payton Turner

New Orleans Saints defensive end Payton Turner (98) rushes against Atlanta Falcons tackle Jake Matthews (70). Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

Surprising most experts, the Saints ignored needs at cornerback, wide receiver, and linebacker with their first round choice. With the Number 28 overall selection, New Orleans drafted Houston DE Payton Turner.

A late riser up the draft boards, the Saints fell in love with Turner's combination of size, strength, and athleticism. His development was stunted by a training camp injury that kept him out of the season opener.

Once ready to play, Turner showed the skills that made him a first-round pick. He had a sack and three tackles for loss in his first NFL game and flashed good pass rush potential in his first four outings.

A shoulder injury ended Turner's season in Week 9. He'd play only five games, but had a sack, 8 pressures, and 3 tackles for loss among 12 total stops.

Turner had little impact as a rookie and must improve positioning as a run defender. However, it's easy to see why the Saints were enamored with him. Expect Turner to have a much bigger impact in 2022.

2nd Round - Pete Werner

New Orleans Saints linebacker Pete Werner (20) tackles Seattle Seahawks running back Alex Collins (41). Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

The Saints have had tremendous success when drafting players from Ohio State. Lattimore, Thomas, and safeties Vonn Bell and Malcolm Jenkins had been major keys to the team's success. They went back to a familiar well to address their need at linebacker.

With the 60th overall selection, the Saints draft Ohio State LB Pete Werner to pair alongside All-Pro Demario Davis. Werner was expected to make a first-year impact and delivered. He appeared in 15 contests and started 8, quickly working his way into the lineup on any situation.

Werner had 64 tackles, including 4 for loss. He wasn’t as strong as Davis or Kwon Alexander in man coverage, but has a natural feel in zones. He’ll need to get stronger when taking on blockers and be more explosive as a blitzer.

An underrated athlete, Werner flashed glimpses of a bright future. He showed the capability to play the run and pass equally well. Werner flows well through traffic and has an impressive burst to the ball carrier.

Werner's versatility and high football IQ made him a terrific complement to Davis and Alexander. He was able to excel at all three linebacker spots and turned in a strong rookie campaign.

3rd Round - Paulson Adebo

New Orleans Saints cornerback Paulson Adebo (29) after a missed field goal by Seahawks kicker Jason Myers (5). Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY

The Saints bypassed several top-graded corners over the first two rounds. New Orleans finally addressed that huge need by trading up to the Number 76 overall pick in the 3rd round. They used it to select Stanford CB Paulson Adebo.

Adebo was a first-round talent who had opted out of the 2020 NCAA season. He was thrust into the starting lineup immediately after a preseason injury to veteran CB Ken Crawley. Adebo played in his first game since November 9, 2019 amid high expectations.

As a rookie, Adebo saw a lot of targets opposite of Lattimore. He showed the savvy of a veteran and the coverage skills of a future Pro Bowler almost from the start.

Adebo recorded his first career interception during a season-opening rout of Green Bay and QB Aaron Rodgers. He’d tie for the team lead with 3 interceptions during the year, breaking up 8 other throws.

Adebo gave up 62% completion percentage when targeted. He’s a physical defender with great ball skills and held up well despite heavy targets.

Adebo was equally effective whether locked in man coverage or as an off-ball defender.

Day 3 Picks

Ian Book, QB (4th Round)

Landon Young, OT (6th Round)

Kawaan Baker, WR (7th Round)

New Orleans Saints quarterback Ian Book. Credit: New York Post

The Saints selected a quarterback for just the fourth time in 96 draft picks during Sean Payton's 16-year tenure as head coach. Notre Dame QB Ian Book caught the attention of scouts with his athleticism, intelligence, experience, and gamesmanship.

Book was expected to have a red-shirt year to learn the offense. He was instead pressed into duty when Covid restrictions sidelined quarterbacks Taysom Hill and Trevor Siemian in a Week 16 contest against Miami.

With the Saints without 22 players against the Dolphins, Book didn't stand a chance. Book was sacked 8 times, hit 14, and threw 2 interceptions in a 20-3 loss. His lack of arm strength is a pronounced weakness, but his other abilities weren't fairly on display in that no-win situation.

New Orleans Saints offensive tackle Landon Young (67) prepares to block against the Philadelphia Eagles. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Sixth-round pick Landon Young was also pressed into duty as injuries decimated the offensive line.

Young saw little action over the first nine games but got the start in a Week 11 loss at Philadelphia. He had some nice moments and played 98% of the offensive snaps during the outing.

After the game, it was revealed that Young suffered a foot injury in the first half that would end his season. Young has impressive ability for a big man and played both right and left tackle at Kentucky.

With veteran LT Terron Armstead headed towards free agency, Young may have an opportunity to compete for a starting job in 2022. The Saints have had great luck with other linemen drafted in the later rounds such as Armstead, Jermon Bushrod, Jahri Evans, and Zach Strief.

South Alabama's Kawaan Baker impressed scouts with his speed and explosiveness in pre-draft workouts. Despite the struggles the Saints had at wideout, Baker didn't play a single offensive snap in 2021. He spent most of the year on the practice squad, seeing action in two games on special teams.

Payton Turner didn't have the immediate impact expected from a first-round selection. The Saints also didn't get their usual big contribution from their undrafted rookie class. Book and Young also contributed little, but not much was expected from either player as rookies.

New Orleans Saints cornerback Paulson Adebo (29) breaks up a pass to Atlanta Falcons receiver Russell Gage (14). Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

This rookie class was carried by Pete Werner and Paulson Adebo. High expectations were put on both players to fill important roster holes.

Adebo and Werner surpassed expectations. Each quickly became critical members of a New Orleans defense that developed into one of the NFL's best units.

Rookie Class Grade = B