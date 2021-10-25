Week 7: Saints Inactives List Against Seahawks

    • October 25, 2021
    Week 7: Saints Inactives List

    Week 7's inactive report is out for the black and gold. See what Saints are in and out for Monday Night Football against the Seahawks.
    Four Saints were previously ruled out on the final injury report of Week 7, and we have our full list of inactive players for Monday night's game against the Seahawks. Here's a look at who's out for New Orleans.

    • QB Taysom Hill (concussion)
    • WR Deonte Harris (hamstring)
    • QB Ian Book
    • RB Dwayne Washington (neck)
    • DT Malcolm Roach
    • DL Jalyn Holmes
    • DE Payton Turner (calf)

    New Orleans announced several roster moves on Monday afternoon ahead of the game, which included activating Tre'Quan Smith, Marcus Davenport, and Kwon Alexander for tonight's contest. The team also elevated Josiah Bronson and Kevin White from the practice squad, and released Albert Huggins and Will Clapp. They also get their offensive line back at full strength with Terron Armstead and Erik McCoy returning to the lineup.

    While you wait for kickoff, be sure to check out our Week 7 Pregame Report with all our Saints-Seahawks coverage. It also has all the information you need to follow tonight's game.

