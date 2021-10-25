Week 7: Saints Inactives List Against Seahawks

Week 7: Saints Inactives List
Four Saints were previously ruled out on the final injury report of Week 7, and we have our full list of inactive players for Monday night's game against the Seahawks. Here's a look at who's out for New Orleans.
- QB Taysom Hill (concussion)
- WR Deonte Harris (hamstring)
- QB Ian Book
- RB Dwayne Washington (neck)
- DT Malcolm Roach
- DL Jalyn Holmes
- DE Payton Turner (calf)
New Orleans announced several roster moves on Monday afternoon ahead of the game, which included activating Tre'Quan Smith, Marcus Davenport, and Kwon Alexander for tonight's contest. The team also elevated Josiah Bronson and Kevin White from the practice squad, and released Albert Huggins and Will Clapp. They also get their offensive line back at full strength with Terron Armstead and Erik McCoy returning to the lineup.
While you wait for kickoff, be sure to check out our Week 7 Pregame Report with all our Saints-Seahawks coverage. It also has all the information you need to follow tonight's game.
Saints-Seahawks Coverage From the Week
- Saints Make Several Roster Moves on Monday
- Week 7: Saints Final Injury Report
- Saints-Seahawks: Key Matchups and Predictions
- Saints Pass Defense vs. Seahawks Passing Attack
- Saints Run Defense vs. Seahawks Rushing Attack
- Saints Passing Attack vs. Seahawks Pass Defense
- Saints' Cam Jordan Talks Defense, Seahawks on MNF
- BLEAV in Saints: Previewing Monday Night Football
- Erik McCoy: "I’m Feeling Very Good About Coming Back"
- First Look: Saints vs. Seahawks
- Saints Alexander, Smith, and Davenport Set to Return from Injured Reserve, Per Report
- Saints vs. Seahawks Series History
- Saints All-Time Record After a Bye Week