Saints Could Use Free Agency to Address Their Only Defensive Weakness From Last Season

One of the only weaknesses on a formidable New Orleans defense in 2021 could be addressed with a big-bodied free-agent addition.

The New Orleans Saints had arguably the league's deepest defensive tackle position in 2020. An interior rotation of David Onyemata, Sheldon Rankins, Malcom Brown, Shy Tuttle, and Malcolm Roach kept the players fresh and caused disruption late into games.

Last offseason, the Saints lost Rankins in free agency and traded Brown. Promising DT Jalen Dalton, a former undrafted player, was developing into a nice find before going down with a season-ending injury during training camp. Roach regressed after a promising rookie campaign. Onyemata was also suspended by the league for the first six games of the year.

Onyemata (2 sacks) was the only defensive tackle to register a sack for the Saints in 2021. After 31 QB hits in 2020, the Saints defensive tackles managed just 19 last season, with Onyemata responsible for ten of them. The position was stout against the run, holding a top ranking in that category for the fourth consecutive year.

The Saints finished fourth in the NFL against the run and led the league in average per carry against them. It was their fourth straight year with a top-five ranking against the run. However, the team will need a more productive interior pass rush in 2022.

Onyemata returns, as will Dalton and run stuffer Albert Huggins. Underrated run defender Shy Tuttle is a restricted free agent who could return at a reasonable cost. New Orleans could bolster this position with a draft pick, or bring in one of several talented defensive tackles who will be on the free-agent market.

Saints 2022 Free Agency Preview

Defensive Tackle

Tim Settle (24 - Washington)

B.J. Hill (26 - Bengals)

D.J. Jones (27 - 49ers)

Maliek Collins (26 - Texans)

DaQuan Jones 30 - Panthers)

Quinton Jefferson (28 - Raiders)

Sheldon Richardson (31 - Vikings)

Vernon Butler (27 - Bills)

Akiem Hicks (32 - Bears)

Jarran Reed (29 - Chiefs)

Cincinnati Bengals DT B.J. Hill (92) sacks Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) © Kareem Elgazzar via Imagn Content Services, LLC

The most intriguing name on this list for Saints fans is Hicks, who played for New Orleans from 2012 to 2015. He blossomed into a dominant defender during his five years in Chicago, accumulating 23 sacks in his first three seasons there.

Hicks has slowed a bit because of injuries over the last three years. He still had 3.5 sacks and 9 QB hits in just nine contests in 2021.

B.J. Hill came of age during Cincinnati’s run to the AFC Championship this season. A powerful presence against the run and as a pass rusher, Hill had 5.5 sacks and 15 pressures during the year and was a disruptive force during the playoffs.

With all the marquee names across the 49ers defensive front, D.J. Jones played as well as any of them. Jones had two sacks, but recorded career-best marks with 24 pressures and 10 tackles for loss.

San Francisco 49ers defensive tackle D.J. Jones (93) tackles Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1). Mandatory Credit: Chris Coduto-USA TODAY Sports

Maliek Collins was an underrated pass rusher during his first four years with Dallas and was one of the few bright spots on an awful Houston team in 2021. He had 2.5 sacks, but was second on the team with 12 pressures and 9 tackles for loss.

Vernon Butler and DaQuan Jones are two players familiar with the Saints because of their time with division rival Carolina. Butler has been relatively quiet the last two years with Buffalo, but is still a quality rotational player.

DaQuan Jones was a huge presence in the middle during his first season with the Panthers. He had just one sack, but recorded a career-high 13 pressures for one of the league's better defenses.

Quinton Jefferson was the most consistent interior lineman for a Raiders defense that brought heavy pressure from the edge. Jefferson tied up blockers to free edge rushers but also contributed 4.5 sacks, 25 pressures, and 5 tackles for loss of his own.

The highly regarded Jarran Reed had his ups and downs during his first five years in Seattle. In his first year with the Chiefs, Reed was an underrated piece of an improved defensive line. He was third on the team with 19 pressures while adding 2.5 sacks and 2 tackles for loss.

The well-traveled Sheldon Richardson continues to be one of the league's most respected defensive linemen. Richardson stood out even in part-time duty for a poor Minnesota defense in 2021.

Despite playing the lowest snap percentage of his career, Richardson still had 19 pressures to go along with 2.5 sacks and 6 tackles for loss.

Tim Settle was one of the NFL's most overlooked defenders on a star-studded Washington defensive line. Coming off a career-high 5 sacks, 10 pressures, and 5 tackles for loss in 2020, Settle and his whole defense struggled last season. He's still a spectacular run stopper with underrated disruptive abilities as a pass rusher.

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) scrambles from Washington defensive tackle Tim Settle (97). Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

David Onyemata is the key to the interior of the New Orleans defense. His sack totals were down last year, but he still flashed disruptive potential with 16 pressures and 10 QB hits.

Onyemata's effectiveness, along with that of the Saints talented defensive ends, would be enhanced with another disruptive force in the middle. It was one of the few weaknesses on a powerful New Orleans defense in 2021.

