Report: Saints Make a Trade Offer to Texans for QB Deshaun Watson

Is New Orleans nearing a deal that would bring QB Deshaun Watson to the Saints?

The New Orleans Saints and Carolina Panthers have made trade offers to the Houston Texans for QB Deshaun Watson. According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, the terms of the offers have not been disclosed.

Watson has a no-trade clause and would need to waive his no-trade clause and approve a deal before Houston can initiate trade.

Rapoport reports that New Orleans is expected to meet with Watson. Seattle, Tampa Bay, Indianapolis, Seattle, and Pittsburgh are other teams that could be involved in trade conversations for Watson.

Sep 9, 2019; Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) looks to throw against the New Orleans Saints. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

The 26-year-old Watson sat out the 2021 season amid 23 allegations of sexual misconduct from individual women. On Friday, a Houston grand jury cleared Watson of any criminal wrongdoing, opening the market for a potential trade.

Houston is reportedly seeking 3 first-round draft picks among other compensation for Watson.

Watson was the twelfth overall draft pick in the 2017 NFL Draft out of Clemson. He played four seasons as Houston Texans starting quarterback. Watson has twice taken the Texans to the playoffs and earned three straight Pro Bowls between 2018 and 2020.

Watson has completed nearly 70% of his career attempts for an average of 269 yards per game with 104 touchdowns and 36 interceptions. He led the NFL with 4,823 yards in 2020, throwing a career-high 33 touchdowns.

A dynamic playmaker, Watson has great athleticism with a cannon arm and pinpoint accuracy. Houston signed Watson to a four-year contract extension in 2020 worth a reported $160 million dollars. He would count for approximately $40 million of cap space in 2022.

New Orleans ranked 28th in total offense and 32nd in passing production last season. Starting QB Jameis Winston replaced a retired Drew Brees but went down with a season-ending knee injury in Week 8.

Winston will become an unrestricted free agent on March 16.

Read More Saints News