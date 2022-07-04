Former Saints DL Coach Wins USFL Championship Ring

New Orleans, LA — Bill Johnson is familiar with winning championships as a defensive line coach. On Saturday night, he won another ring with the Birmingham Stallions as they took home the inaugural 2022 USFL Championship by defeating the Philadelphia Stars 33-30.

Nov 18, 2012; Oakland, CA, USA; New Orleans Saints defensive line coach Bill Johnson reacts during the game against the Oakland Raiders at the O.co Coliseum. The Saints defeated the Raiders 38-17. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee/Image of Sport-USA TODAY Sports

Johnson was with New Orleans from 2009-2016 and was a member of Sean Payton's Super Bowl XLIV winning staff. He also won two college football national titles, one as a graduate assistant with the Miami Hurricanes in 1987 and another with LSU in 2019.

Will Smith, Sedrick Ellis, Sheldon Rankins, Cam Jordan, Trey Hendrickson, are a few of the names of defensive linemen that Bill Johnson coached. David Onyemata owes his career in New Orleans because of a one-on-one workout he and Johnson had before the 2016 NFL Draft.

Aug 22, 2011; Oxnard, CA, USA; New Orleans Saints defensive line coach Bill Johnson at training camp at the River Ridge Fields at the Residence Inn. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee/Image of Sport-USA TODAY Sports

The Saints players loved Bill Johnson's passion and animated speeches during practice sessions.

