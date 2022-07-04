Former Saints DL Coach Wins USFL Championship Ring
New Orleans, LA — Bill Johnson is familiar with winning championships as a defensive line coach. On Saturday night, he won another ring with the Birmingham Stallions as they took home the inaugural 2022 USFL Championship by defeating the Philadelphia Stars 33-30.
Johnson was with New Orleans from 2009-2016 and was a member of Sean Payton's Super Bowl XLIV winning staff. He also won two college football national titles, one as a graduate assistant with the Miami Hurricanes in 1987 and another with LSU in 2019.
Will Smith, Sedrick Ellis, Sheldon Rankins, Cam Jordan, Trey Hendrickson, are a few of the names of defensive linemen that Bill Johnson coached. David Onyemata owes his career in New Orleans because of a one-on-one workout he and Johnson had before the 2016 NFL Draft.
The Saints players loved Bill Johnson's passion and animated speeches during practice sessions.
Saints Training Camp and Preseason
The Saints will once again stay home at their practice facility in Metairie, and the rookies report on July 19. Veterans will join them a week later on July 26.
New Orleans has their first preseason game is on the road against the Texans on Saturday, Aug. 13, and the team will have a quick turnaround the following week with joint practices in Green Bay with the Packers leading up to their second contest on Friday, Aug. 19. The Saints will then be at home for their preseason finale on Friday, Aug. 26.
