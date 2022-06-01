Looking at the June NFL Calendar for the Saints
The June calendar for the Saints has a bit to offer in the first half, but it'll be all quiet after that.
June is already here across the NFL, and things will pick up a little over the next couple of weeks for the Saints. We're going to hit a major lull in the offseason after the team's mandatory minicamp happens, and we should hear more about the training camp schedule by mid-July. Here's a look at how the month plays out with some important dates.
June
- May 30-June 3: Offseason Strength Program (Week 8)
- May 31-June 2: OTAs - Week 2
- June 1: Deadline for prior club to send “June 1 Tender” to its unsigned Restricted Free Agents who received a qualifying offer for a right of first refusal only in order for such player to be subject to the CBA’s “June 15 Tender” provision.
- June 6-10: Offseason Strength Program (Week 9)
- June 8-9: Saints Hall of Fame Celebration in Biloxi, MS (details)
- June 7-10: OTAs - Week 3
- June 13-17: Offseason Strength Program (Week 10)
- June 14-16: Mandatory Minicamp (Two sessions will allow some fans)
- June 15: Deadline for club to withdraw qualifying offer to Restricted Free Agents and still retain exclusive negotiating rights by substituting “June 15 Tender” of one-year contract at 110 percent of the player’s prior-year Paragraph 5 Salary (with all other terms).
